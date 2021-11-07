About the Facebook Metaverse: How can we explore virtual reality and how much do we know about it? | Facebook | Mark Zuckerberg | ELDOMINICAL

According to the criteria of Know more

Another world is possible, but perhaps not in the way imagined by the idealists who raise flags with this phrase, referring to a more just and balanced planet, where everyone can freely carry out a life project that allows them grow and develop your skills. We are still far from that world. The one we are closest to is the alternative world that virtual reality platforms offer us.

Let’s start by establishing definitions and differences. Virtual reality (VR) is one in which one is completely immersed in an alternative world: it allows to simulate a complete sensory experience within an artificial environment without seeing anything that is outside. This usually requires a viewer. Augmented reality (AR) is one that complements the real environment with digital objects. This allows, for example, to see how a piece of furniture would look in a room or to walk the streets of the city capturing Pokémon with the cell phone. And mixed reality (MR) is a mix between virtual and augmented reality. It allows interacting with real objects within a virtual world or reproducing virtual elements in the real environment.

Fiction and reality

The 90s were just beginning when Aerosmith, the American band led by Steven Tyler, gave us “Amazing”, a power ballad whose video showed us how a boy took refuge in virtual reality to create a partner and a different appearance than he had in real life. It is one of the most popular memories in this area, but not the only one, since fiction had already embarked on the discussion of the possibilities of this world in films such as Tron (1982), by Steven Lisberger; Brainstorm (1983), by Douglas Trumbull; o Total Recall (1990), by Paul Verhoeven.

Then would come more elaborate films that explored special effects and the new possibilities of technology, as in Strange Days (1995) by Kathryn Bigelow; Existez (1999), by David Cronenberg; and of course, The Matrix (1999), by the Wachowski sisters. The new millennium would bring us Simone (2002), by Andrew Niccol; Avatar (2009), directed by James Cameron; or the great Ready Player One (2018), by Steven Spielberg.

The latter is based on the book of the same name written by the American Ernest Cline. It is a work that, in the words of Johan Baldeón, professor of Computer Engineering at PUCP, describes with a great deal of reality the possibilities and dangers of immersing ourselves in this world. The day this materializes on a large scale, of course.

Understand the virtual

For now, and for several years, the contact with virtual reality of mere mortals is mediated by simulation games and network experiences for which a computer is simply needed. And if you want to amplify the experience, virtual reality glasses are sold in department stores or specialized in technology. Prices range between 25 and 2,800 soles.

Second Life, Sims or Minecraft are some examples of virtual reality exploration in which people enter a world in which they can acquire different personalities.

An investigation on Second Life carried out by the Colombian Dulce María Bautista, from the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, concluded that people approach Second Life looking for a certain type of self-realization that they do not find in real life, and that this search focuses on three aspects: being, having and power.

Second life

“The being is represented in the fact of making an alter ego, in the manner of an avatar. This other self allows life to act, sometimes with its own scripts and sometimes with those of the worlds, which have their own laws. Having consists of acquiring possessions, merchandise, accessories, among others, that could not be obtained due to lack of money. Finally, there is power, represented in the roles played in games and in chat, in the number of friendships and in the place that the user occupies in specific groups of people. For example, being the leader of a group is a show of power, ”explains Bautista.

Let’s remember that Second Life was launched in 2003 by Linden Lab. In this virtual space, you can make purchases, travel, attend concerts, museums. Virtual life has its own economic system. As reported by a couple of players consulted for this report, one US dollar is equivalent to 250 Linden dollars, the official currency of that universe.

The same couple consulted pointed out that it is possible to have jobs in the virtual world that give income to players in the real world, and that the space has become a new economic focus for which there are companies such as Nissan, Coca-Cola or Dell who invest in it.

Will the metaverse be a corrected and augmented version of Second Life or what will we face? Professor Johan Baldeón explains that Mark Zuckerberg’s project is not new, as he had already presented it in 2016, only now it is empowered. “The metaverse is a virtual space in which Facebook users could carry out digital activities with other people. Zuckerberg spoke of studying, working, exercising, visiting friends and family, amplifying the experience of virtuality that we have already lived during the pandemic ”, he explains.

First images of the Facbeook metaverse. (Photo: Capture)

Problem and possibility

Baldeón considers that seeing giants such as Facebook or Microsoft – which has just announced the inclusion of avatars in its Teams application, along with developing Mesh, a virtual reality universe – betting on this technology is only the sign that we are accelerating the step for immersion. This, of course, like all great power, will carry great responsibility.

When we talk about the risks of virtuality, we think of addictions, depersonalization or protection of private data, and these will not be alien to virtual reality. And, if we talk about its overcrowding, we will also have to think about regulations that go beyond the terms and conditions of the developer companies, since there may be risks of fraud, harassment or other crimes.

Mark Zuckerberg testing the Oculus virtual reality headset. (Photo: Glenn CHAPMAN / AFP)

However, another aspect that must be taken into account is that, with the advancement of virtual reality, the gap between those who can develop it and those who cannot, and between those who can access it and those who cannot, will also accelerate. This is what Ricardo Falla Carrillo, head of the Department of Humanities of the UARM, points out, who considers that Latin American or African societies will be the ones that first suffer the gaps that are generated.

Falla Carrillo believes that man’s immersion in virtuality is part of our evolution and that ethical risks will arise that we will resolve along the way. “More than a dehumanization, I think we should speak of a transhumanization, and that is why it is more worrying that there are societies that will definitely be left out,” he adds. A valid concern that reaches us as we walk on the threshold of a new form of human experience.

