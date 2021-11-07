A world full of jokers

Days ago, a photo of the Uruguayan soccer player Brian Rodríguez disguised as El Guasón (Joker) appeared reproduced in the news media. Rodríguez plays in one of the two clubs in Los Angeles, a city where, like Celia Cruz’s song, the whole year is carnival. When he leaves the courts, Rodríguez already has a job as a stuntman or extra in a movie in the Batman saga. That same day, Sunday October 31, a violent insane named Kyota Hattori and disguised as The Joker, began to dump flammable liquid into a subway car in Japan. By emulating the bat man, the police were able to stop him and prevent what could have been a major catastrophe. And I add another fact to the introductory paragraph: The Joker / Joker has been the favorite character in the recent Halloween, having exhausted the festive clothing to characterize him in parties where supposedly no one should die. The story of the aforementioned character is old, but the universal tendency to celebrate him in a massive rage is new, because, belonging to the same comic strip, in the past El Pingüino was more popular than the character who does not know when to stop laughing.

In the original television series, released in 1966 and broadcast until 1968, the Joker was played by Cesar Romero (1907-1994, he wrote his name without an accent), an actor of Cuban parents, who at that time was 59 years old, that is, he was more like a funny old man who in his past in cinema had played a Latin lover. That Joker was not a threat with overtones of undisguised violence, like the one played a long time later by Heath Ledger and for which the cinema will always remember him. Ledger’s characterization of the character can be seen as symptomatic of the changes that film and television have undergone in the representation of violence. Before it was a matter of pin pun pan, that is, fictitious artillery, props disappointment, while reality and non-reality were well separated. By becoming more explicit and evident in its ways of turning violence into entertainment, the cinema opened the gates of hell, motivating in a not so indirect way violent behaviors that consider movies inspirational classes for abhorrent behaviors, such as Joker, played by Joaquin Phoenix two years ago.

For a generation that in 1966 was enjoying childhood or just entering adolescence, the batman was the first star on the permanent idol album. Adam West was Batman, rather, Batman was him. The real one, the incarnation with voice and physical movements of the paper Batman, which we read in the comics published by the Mexican Editorial Novaro, in which Robin always appeared at the time of planning the salvation of Gotham City, although the main work he did Batman, not in vain, what was Batman and Robin became over time Batman, dry, even though Robin remained long enough for some to speak of a homosexual relationship between them. In the list of television and film Batmans, the one that includes Lewis Wilson, Robert Lewery (both preWest), Michael Keaton (I think, the best of all), Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, West was without You doubt the most human of all, surely because the actor seriously believed that he was Batman, and therefore he could do his job without showing stress or doubts when solving the missions, in addition, as his acting conditions were limited, he was almost the same as children when they play as the bat man, achieving without any drama that their heroic acts had an absolute effectiveness in the imagination. He and his various enemies were fictional characters suitable for all audiences.

From the series Batman 120 chapters were made, which for three seasons were an anthology of highly original situations for television at the time. Screenwriters and producers did not need to resort to explicit violence, or any kind of offensive trick to entertain with action and unexpected situations, typical of the world of entertainment when he does his work with inspiration. The series was regularly attended by top-notch actors, such as Romero, Burgess Meredith (The Penguin), and John Astin (The Riddler), who later was the protagonist of Los locos Addams. I want to assume that neither Rodríguez nor Hattori took into account the style, class and elegance of Romero when he played the Joker, nor did they take into account Jack Nicholson, who was fabulous playing him in Batman (1989), the first of the saga, but only the dark characterization made by Ledger and Phoenix, turned ambassadors of death.

We live in days when the ridiculous, the bizarre violent (a buzzword whose grammatical correctness is doubtful), and the exasperating in logical terms, came to the fore, they have prime time, since the entertainment and information industries They offer what people want to see and read, and as often as possible. On the other hand, these are times when you don’t have to look for unusual news, it comes alone.

At the end of the day they matter more in conversation than all the global economic crises or the decisions of a president. Those responsible for the rise of interest in realities that seem unreal are given various synonyms: morbid, boredom, constant need for unreality, tiredness in the face of badly called “important” news. The only certain thing, beyond the names and euphemisms, is that the motivations of the current public are very clear when it comes to typing the news they want to consume. Reality, since the time of Adam and Eve, has always been rare, but now it is in more than favorable circumstances to exhibit all the oddities that befall it. In this context, the character of The Joker would come to be the epitome of a moment in history in which the symbolic surface of the events has become the content itself. In his madness, perhaps Hattori imagined himself in a movie in which the bad guys triumph.

Coinciding with the popularity of the Joker at the 2021 Halloween party, it was released Halloween Kills, a film that in just one week has exceeded US $ 120 million in collection. Halloween Kills is the new version of the saga started in 1978 by John Carpenter. Master of horror cinema, Carpenter realized that the thing was no longer only on the side of accumulating innocent and scattered victims, because a serial sadist was capable of killing quantities of people who were around every time. he felt bored. The public, since the cinema exists, enjoyed in the room the ritual of blood and screams. But Carpenter realized there was something else to be horrifying about: reality in the making. With the kickoff of Halloween the horror became the present of a horrendous and real-looking future. In the past tomorrow Carpenter placed his imaginary and for such purposes directed, as an ominous omen of what will be, Escape from New York and Escape from Los Angeles. The violence without limits installed in a metropolis that has become an example of insecurity was the main, and almost the only, problem to overcome.

Aboard cities taken over by crime, by murderers who disguise themselves to believe in the fiction they have created, and with rampant impunity, we go. It is the next station. It is becoming increasingly difficult to exist in the cities that we have, in which, slowly, although not so much, a panorama of fear and vulnerability begins to emerge. In reality and in fiction, crime has gained space, having become an immediate emblem of a decaying scene. Fear, daily, circulates in the streets, occupying spaces where death from violent causes is glimpsed in all its looming power. There are those who appeal to the macabre grace of The Joker / Joker to forget that this horror is more real than fictional.