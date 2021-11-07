A new Ariana Grande skin comes to Fortnite: Space Traveler

The new patch 18.21 from Fortnite Battle Royale has brought an unexpected surprise: Ariana Grande receives a new in-game skin from Epic Games. This new skin from the Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 is named Ariana Grande Space Traveler. Just below we tell you everything we know about it:

The Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin is already in Fortnite; here we show you

Fortnite patch 18.21 was applied at 10:00 a.m. CEST on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. A few minutes later, as soon as the update was available on PC, we were able to access it, using tools and techniques of datamining, to your newly added files. Among them, we find several of the new skin of Ariana Grande: the skin Ariana Grande Space Traveler, whose code name in the files is “BistroAstronaut“. These are all your objects:

Ariana Grande Space Traveler Skin

IRIS backpack accessory

Creepy Smallz Backpacking Accessory

Delta wing Fantasy IRIS

Integrated gesture Keep Breathing

Interstellar Scythe Gathering Tool

The Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin has different styles, as we can see:

For now, We only know that it will be a skin from the store, since among its files we have images of it:

The Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin will be a character/NPC during Season 8 of Fortnite Chapter 2, and will be prowling around Believer Coast. It also has its own dialogues as NPC:

We also know that will have their own missions, Which are the following:

Take a record and put it on a mixer (0/2)

Examine the Sentinel’s Footprints (0/2)

Collect deleted Cube Monster symbols (0/5)

Reveal the Command Symbol (0/1)

Launch Warning Flares (0/3)

By completing the five punch card missions above, we will unlock an additional style for the Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin.

This is, for now, everything we know about the Ariana Grande Space Traveler skin in Fortnite. We will update this news as soon as we have more information about it. Yes indeed, when this content is in the latest patch of the game, it does not have to take long to reach the store.

Updated 10/19/2021 15:00 CEST: at this time of day, Ariana Grande appeared as an NPC in Fortnite, on Costa Believer. Their missions.

