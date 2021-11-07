6 movies to watch on Disney + and Star +

Your birth name is Emily Jean Stone. However, around the world it is known as Emma Stone and as one of the most relevant actresses of recent times. On his number birthday 33, the American can assure that she headed a good part of the films with the greatest distinction of the decade. Therefore, here we review which of them are available to enjoy on Disney + and Star +.

+ 6 Emma Stone movies to watch on Disney + and Star +

6. Battle of the Sexes

On 2017, after the success of La La Land, Emma Stone starred in Battle of the Sexes next to Steve Carell. Also known as The battle of the sexes, the film takes as its starting point the tennis match held in 1973 between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. It was written by Simon Beaufoy and directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton. Now, it is part of the catalog of Star +.

5. Birdman

Winner of Oscar for Best Film, on 2014 it premiered Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance). With black humor as the protagonist, it was directed by Alejandro González Iñarritu and tells the story of a Hollywood actor in decline who struggles to mount a theatrical adaptation of a Raymond Carver story. Michael Keaton and Emma Stone lead the cast of the film that can be enjoyed at Star +.

4. Aloha

Captain Allison Ng was the character played by Emma Stone in 2015. in the frame of the movie Aloha, available in the service of Star +. Drama and comedy are combined in this film directed by Cameron Crowe with performances also by Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, Bill Murray, John Krasinski, Danny McBride and Alec Baldwin.

3. The Help

Among the most recognized films of the actress, is The Help, also known as Crossing stories. Can be seen in Star + and next to Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis and Jessica Chastain tells the story of a young woman who returns from college determined to become a writer. Upon arrival, he alters the life of the city and even that of his friends because he has set out to interview black women in the 1960s.

2. The Favorite

If it is about successful films, it cannot be missed The favourite that reached the Oscar Awards with 9 nominations after premiering in 2018. Also starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn and Mark Gatiss was highly flattered by the critics. On Star + you can enjoy this vintage film that talks about the last British sovereign of the House of Stuart.

1. Cruella

One of the favorite movies of 2021, also starred Emma Stone. Is about Cruella, now available at Disney + at no additional cost, where the actress also served as an executive producer. It is based on the villain of the 101 Dalmatians and was directed by Craig Gillespie. Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong they are part of the cast.

If you have not done so yet, you still have time to subscribe to Disney + to be able to enjoy the exclusive content that was launched and will continue to be released only on the platform. You can do it by entering here.

You can also subscribe to Star + to be able to enjoy for free the best sports and entertainment that Star + launched and will continue to launch only on the platform. You can do it by entering here.

How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button.