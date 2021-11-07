5 reflections for teachers seeking to improve in positive education

How can parents and teachers help foster a positive education? What is the relevance of well-being in learning?

During the second day of Wellbeing 360, topics related to the positive education.

Ricardo Arguís, Special Education teacher, psychologist and coordinator of the SATI team, pointed out that the positive education is a discipline that has its bases in the positive psychology.

“It consists of an approach to education aimed at enhancing two important aspects in students: the traditional academic skills and the wellness”, explained.

Arguís, who studies and promotes this type of education at preschool, primary and secondary levels, and with whom he published the manual “Happy Rooms”, was one of the invited speakers during the second day of this event of Tecmillenium.

Emotional intelligence for success in school and in life

The lack of knowledge about emotions within social environments has made it difficult for people to identify them, he considered Marc brackett, founder of Center for Emotional Intelligence at Yale.

During his keynote address, Brackett commented that there is a lack social awareness tools to be able to approach other people who go through states of crisis, since the modern societies They tend to be intrusive and with low empathy.

“The emotions influence our day to day, in attention, memory, learning, decision-making and judgment, the quality of social relationships, physical and mental health, effectiveness and daily performance ”, Brackett said.

In your masterclass called Permission to Feel: The Power of Emotional Intelligence for Success in School and Life, noted that the emotional factor has played an important role during the year of the pandemic in the face of the challenge posed by the technological leap.

The lecturer said that it is essential that people learn to develop the ability to meet your “self” authentically and personally, before subjecting it to the acceptance of others.

“When schools take social-emotional learning seriously, great things happen to children, their grades improve, and they develop emotional intelligence skills.”

He said that people need the skills to manage your emotions and develop emotional intelligence that it would be useful to them at school and in their daily life.

“We need those tools developed to help us solve problems, build perspectives and have empathy for others”, said.

Brackett is the one who developed an emotional intelligence program called RULER (Recognize, Understand, Label, Express and Regulate), which seeks to help people identify emotions, name them and control them.

This program, implemented in PrepaTec, has tools such as an emotional meter, which seeks to help young people to be the best version of themselves.

“When schools are serious about socio-emotional learning, great things happen to children, their grades improve, and they develop emotional intelligence. They have less anxiety and stress problems ”, stressed.

Positive education, an antidote to loneliness

During his keynote address, Anne Johnstone, president-elect of the Positive Education Schools Association (PESA), pointed out that one way to generate well-being in students is to focus on addressing your perception of the loneliness.

The expert defined loneliness as a subjective experience of Social isolation, a feeling of disconnection from others and one negative perception of relationships.

“The antidote to loneliness is a sense of connection, just as loneliness is an internal and subjective state. A transitory and resonant relationship between two people that can spread to social media and become a shared positive emotion”, said.

Johnstone, who is also director of the Ravenwood School for Girls in Sydney, Australia, said schools are in a position to help students to create connections and improve your ability to socialize.

“Through the connections I know can create higher levels of happiness and health. Create upward spirals of positivity, moments of high quality relationships and create well-being ”, added.

Through fostering high quality relationships -which occur between two people and generate a mutual benefit of well-being- the director pointed out that it is possible to promote a mindset in the students to contemplate other people.

“A look for well-being – since we look beyond ourselves – can be inspire students to find ways to connect and foster within each one the mindset that other people matter.

“We need to develop more positive psychology prosocial interventions, reasons to have hope and share the idea of ​​making a difference for others ”, commented.

Form citizens from flourishing

Gilda scarfe, CEO and founder of Positive ED, reflected on how schools through the positive education can better support students in flourish and aspire to a future with a better world in which they can prosper as citizens.

“Need help children flourish. To have their needs met in school, have the freedom and ability to make decisions about their lives, their values ​​and interests, and work with others to make the world a better place.

“TO become citizens; it is about building the epistemic, civic and moral character ”, Scarfe mused.

During his keynote How Can Schools Help Students To Thrive? commented that given the current challenges it is important to have a regeneration mindset.

The lecturer pointed out that educational institutions should not fall into the “trap” of reducing the study plan, and on the contrary, ensure that it is sufficiently spacious and flexible for interaction, cooperation and positive relationships.

“We have to improve the Quality of education for students and better align educational practices with social, economic and environmental needs of the time.

“It is essential ongoing professional development of teachers, there should be mandatory guidance on mental health and the wellness of the teachers and students themselves ”, added.

Positive education against boredom

Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of Institute of Happiness Sciences, Tecmilenio University, shared in his keynote some concepts for, through the positive education, eradicate the boredom in classrooms.

“Boredom is a reaction that is activated when what we are doing does not motivate us and then the brain makes us look for other options available ”, the director explained.

Although boredom can trigger creativity processes that activate the imagination and help reactivate concentration, in cases it can lead to generate lack of motivation, which could lead to apathy, causing lower performance and hostile emotions.

To deal with boredom, the director said it is necessary to make learning be fun, interesting and inspiring, and capable of generate positive emotions. For this he shared some tips:

Talk about him boredom and detect what causes it.

Analyze emotions and know feelings for self-regulation.

Identify strengths through self-observation or with the VIA questionnaire and motivate from them.

Create an arc of interest explaining the purpose of the activities and their connection to real-world situations.

Apply a surprise effect, to break the routine and belief pattern that makes things feel boring.

Show credibility and real taste for what you want to teach, and if it is not known, seek to learn it together.

Use a positive feedback -the punishments do not work- that helps build the relationship and build trust.

Generate social support through teamwork.

Assessment of well-being in classrooms

Ricardo Arguís, who is also a global representative of the International Positive Education Network (IPEN), points out that Positive Education contemplates aspects such as emotional, values, moral and citizenship education.

“Take into account aspects such as well-being, happiness, character strengths, mindfulness, emotional and social skills, as well as the resilience and mindset”, he added during his keynote address.

Through the team he coordinates, Arguis has promoted the implementation of the program “Happy Classrooms” in educational centers, which he pointed out has a holistic perspective for all educational levels, contemplates students from 3 to 18 years old, and it’s free.

“It is based on several components that contribute to our students calm down and can overcome that stress that we have in society. This, through techniques based on meditation, breathing, meditation and mindfulness.

“In addition, we use the VIA model, what encompasses strengths with aspects that contribute to holistic human development and we work on it at different times in school life ”, explained.

He pointed out that the evaluation of well-being in educational centers seeks assess the state of well-being and discomfort of students from the beginning, during, and at the end of their school process. In addition to providing tools to flourish and get wellness.

“It allows us to know how our students are doing and what their evolution is; also, detect those who are at risk to carry out intervention programs and mental health. In addition, it sensitizes teachers about the importance of well-being ”, said.

What is the Wellbeing 360?

Wellbeing 360 is an event organized by the Tecmilenio University with international speakers, such as Deepak Chopra, panels with experts and workshops to improve your Health and wellness.

It is divided into 5 thematic axes: Positive Organizations, Positive Education, Living with Purpose, Positive Families and Cities in Well-being.

“Comprehensive well-being is the state of individuals that contributes to their conscious, constant and balanced development in different dimensions and in harmony with their environment”, said David garza, rector and executive president of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, at the inauguration of the event.

“Wellbeing 360 has the firm intention of contributing scientific and empirical knowledge about well-being and its benefits “, according to Bruno Zepeda, rector of Tecmilenio.

It is a free event and will have more than 150 activities of the October 25-29. You can register here.

READ ALSO: