5 ‘looks’ with which Angelina Jolie has once again conquered the public

The actress Angelina Jolie participate in the Marvel tape, ‘ Eternals ‘and has attended the red carpets captivating with their imposing outfits.

The appearance of the actress has been surprising Angelina Jolie at the premiere of his latest film ‘Eternals’ in which he shares a set with the talented Salma Hayek, and actors such as Richar Madden, Kit Harington, Gema Chan, Harry Style among others. The actress has appeared with her children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, twins Vivienne, and Knox.

1 Angelina Jolie ‘look’:

A draped olive green dress with branded pocket Balmain It was the style that the actress chose for the premiere of her movie ‘Eternals’ in Hollywood, a film directed by the Oscar winner, Chloé Zhao. Angelina Jolie She wore gold accessories on her shoes, bracelets, earrings, and a small 14-karat gold jewel nestled in her jaw.

2 ‘look’ of Angelina Jolie:

At the presentation of the film at the Rome Film Festival, Jolie appeared in a silver dress tight around her body made of silver mesh with a liquid effect specially made for her by the Italian firm Versace.

Angelina Jolie’s 3 ‘look’:

Angelina trusted the Valentino firm to wear a classic look with boyish touches, a black blazer overzisedMatching long maxi skirt and a loose white button-down blouse, this is how she wore this dress for the film’s premiere in London.

4 ‘look’ of Angelina Jolie:

The classic black dress of the firm Dolce and Gabbana has decided to launch the actress again exposing her sensuality in the photocall in Rome. This mind-blowing, tight-fitting dress with a strapless neckline was Jolie’s favorite.

5 ‘look’ by Angelina Jolie

And to close with a flourish, the actress Angelina Jolie she wore a haute couture dress from the firm’s Autumn-Winter 2018 collection Valentino, sporting metallic gold brocade details on one of London’s most imposing buildings that served as a window to take Jolie out of fairy tales.