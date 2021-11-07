5 Latino artists who were inspired by Selena Quintanilla

Singer Selena Quintanilla continues to make a big impact despite the fact that his career was slowed by his murder; However, his family has done everything possible so that his legacy does not cease to exist, causing him to latin artists and foreigners are inspired by it for their own artistic careers.

Unfortunately, the “Queen of Tex-Mex” enjoyed her musical career and the honeys of success only for a few years as a result of her death, when Yolanda Saldívar murdered her with a firearm on March 31, 1995.

Back then Selena Quintanilla was only 23 years old but her name was already resounding internationally, her innate musical talent, her charisma, as well as her dances and the fashion that she imposed led her to be a star on stage.

After his death, his family managed to Selena Quintanilla became a musical legend impacting generation after generation, so he has also been an inspiration for latin artists and international ones that will be discussed below.

Latino and foreign artists who were inspired by Selena Quintanilla

These are the latin artists and foreigners who have indicated being fans and being inspired by the career of the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, Selena Quintanilla.

Jennifer Lopez was the one to give life to Selena Quintanilla in her biographical film that was released in 1997. The film was a great success and was a boost for Lopez’s career, as the singer has mentioned on different occasions, as she got more job offers and because of her performance she became the first Latin actress to earn a million dollars.

Jennifer Lopez has mentioned that Selena Quintanilla has been a great inspiration for his career, so he usually pays tribute to him at every opportunity.

Karol G is another of the latin artists that have been inspired by the musical career of Selena Quintanilla, because on different occasions he has pointed out that the interpreter of ‘Amor Prohibido’ was his example to follow to begin his path in the music industry.

She has pointed out that since she was little she listened to the music of SelenaIn 2018, he even got a tattoo to honor her.

We all know that Karol g loves Selena Quintanilla. He interpreted a bit of: Like the flower 🌹

🎶🎶Like the flower with so much love

You gave me, it withered

I’m leaving today, I know how to lose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/h8rA8r59j6 – 🇨🇴 GTEAM-TATIANA 🇨🇴 KANUEL 🎃👻 (@TatianaCBM) August 21, 2021

Singer Becky G has also proclaimed herself to be a fan of Selena Quintanilla, in addition to taking up some of the footsteps of the “Queen of Tex-mex” to boost her musical career.

Likewise, he has not missed the opportunity to pay tribute to him and sing songs of Selena in some presentations.

Who has proclaimed himself a true fan is Selena Gomez, because his taste for the songs of his namesake Selena Quintanilla comes from her parents, who decided to honor the singer by calling her daughter with her same name, as the young woman has previously confessed.

Selena Gomez has stated on different occasions that he is a fan of Selena Quintanilla, given that he has also performed some songs by one of his favorite singers.

Selena Gomez, Selena – Bidi Bidi Bom Bom (Audio Only)

The international star Demi Lovato is also not far behind and on different occasions has indicated being part of the fans of Selena Quintanilla.

One of these moments was when he disguised himself as Selena to celebrate Halloween; Her appearance left more than one speechless due to the great resemblance she had with the “Queen of Tex-Mex”, she was even motivated to interpret her in the next production that talks about the life of Selena.

Extremely memorable! 🔙 | 4 years ago, Demi Lovato fantasized about American singer Selena Quintanilla for Halloween 2017. pic.twitter.com/yUBa9GkYiB – Portal Lovato 🦋 (@portallovato) October 29, 2021

