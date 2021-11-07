4 years of development of Fable, its launch closer than we think?

With Forza Horizon 5 about to hit the market (it officially arrives this week), we only have to know what stage of development the other Playground Games game is in, nothing more and nothing less than, Fable. We officially know that the game has been in development for a few years, but the reality is that since it was first shown to the public until now, we have not seen new material from it.

Playground Games it has always been differentiated within Xbox Game Studios for being one of the studios that performs its developments faster and when it shows them, it is because its launch is really close. In the recent case of Forza Horizon 5 we have contemplated it, the game was shown a few months ago and this week it will be available on our consoles.

4 years of Fable development

One of the Playgorund Games developers who is currently developing Fable has shown an award in social networks and a message in which he is excited about the 4 years of development that he has been working on in the new installment of the saga. Also, his message is clear, “is very excited about this game“.

In total 4 years of game development and as we have said in the upper lines we have not had news of the game, but seeing that the launch of Forza Horizon 5 runs in a few days, we see it quite likely that Fable will be released in 2022, as long as Playground Games continues to meet deadlines in the same way that it has done so far with the Fable saga