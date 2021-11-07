4 options to enjoy with the family

After a long holiday our ‘pocket’ needs to take a break, but so that this does not mean being bored at home, EXPRESS has prepared some options that you can consider to distract yourself in the comfort of your home.

MOVIES AND SERIES

See a new film, start or continue with a Serie it will never be out of date. Netflix brings you some premieres that you can take into account to enjoy this weekend.

How hard is love!, a movie that premiered on November 5. Based on the experience of a writer from The Angels who thinks he knows the perfect man through a dating app and decides to go up to him to surprise him and everything turns out to be a sham.

Imagine being an elderly cop and getting caught with your partner and another guy in a bank robbery by former mercenaries. This is a story starring Nicolas Cage on “The great assault”Which will premiere this Sunday, November 7.

Yara premiered on November 5, it is a film based on a real case raised in Bergamo (Italy) and tells of the work of a prosecutor to discover the truth in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl.

If you are a lover of the series’Narcos: Mexico ‘, from this last Friday the third season is available where a new generation of drug bosses fights for power. In addition, the fifth season of the animated comedy for adults is released ‘Big Mouth‘.

TABLE GAMES

These games can be the most basic, but in the company of your family they can become the most entertaining.

Build a puzzle, play cards, UNO, Monopoly, pictograms, chess, among others are some of the options that you can share as a family with the little ones.

They are also a good way to mental exercise since it helps memory, promotes visual reasoning and spatial, increases IQ, attention span, problem-solving ability, and It reduces stress.

To give a twist to the common of each game you can choose to implement challenges to be met by the losers and some prizes not so ordinary for those who win. Announcing the dynamics and variations of each game at the start will make each session or game competitiveness flow to the max.

IN THE KITCHEN

If you are one of those who enjoys the process of preparing a dish, do not hesitate to enter the kitchen and see what you have in the refrigerator and the pantry to prepare a new delicacy.

It is not necessary that you opt for a recipe that is so elaborate or that requires an infinity of ingredients, keep in mind that the recipes can be modified and that way you can give it a ‘special touch‘.

Desserts They are the perfect activity to do with your children, nephews or little brothers. We leave you some options to prepare.

Jelly mosaic: Prepare some servings of gelatins of your favorite flavors and put them in the refrigerator to later cut into cubes. For the white sauce you will need two sachets of unflavored gelatin that you must hydrate and melt, a can of condensed milk and a can of evaporated milk. Put the ingredients in the blender and pour the mixture into another container that contains the gelatin cubes of assorted flavors. Once refrigerated it is ready to serve.

Milk pudding: You will need a cup and a half of sugar, three eggs, a can of condensed milk, and a cup of milk. Proceed to liquefy the ingredients and pour the mixture into a mold with caramel. Cook in a bain-marie for an hour without letting the water from the external container enter the dessert.

Crepes: Beat an egg, a cup of milk and two tablespoons of melted butter, a pinch of salt and a teaspoon of sugar. Add a cup of previously sifted flour to the liquid mixture. Once ready, heat the greased skillet, pour in small batches and spread the batter over the bowl so the mixture cooks. The special thing about this simple recipe is that you can accompany each crepe with sweet or savory toppings.

BUILD A MINI GARDEN OR GARDEN

Having a small garden at home is a task that more and more people take on. Allocate a space in your patio or inside the house to condition it as flower garden or as vegetable patch To plant some vegetables, it is an interesting activity.

You don’t need so much space, just light, irrigation (water) and the right land. You can start with flower pots and certain fruits and vegetables that are easy to grow like: tomatoes, garlic, peppers, onions, peas, strawberries, blackberries and lemons.

Keep in mind that for your harvest to be fruitful you will need give you attention to cultivation and fertilize the earth optimizing the plant growth process.