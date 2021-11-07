21-year-old referee dies in car accident

The 21-year-old professional referee Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez died in a car accident on the Mazatlán-Durango super highway.

Data indicate that the young referee was on his way to serve as an assistant in the match to be played between Mazatlán FC and Chivas in the minor categories, when on the road his car suffered a mishap in which a trailer was involved.

Néstor Damián was 21 years old and studying for a degree in Physical Education.

Another man was killed in the accident and three other people were injured.

LIGA MX deeply regrets the death of professional referee Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez. pic.twitter.com/0e8SthIhID – Liga BBVA MX (@LigaBBVAMX) November 5, 2021

Sad news.

In a fatal accident, our friend and former colleague Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez dies. He was heading to the city of Mazatlán to referee the under-18 match between Mazatlán vs chivas.

Rest in peace, prompt resignation to your family. pic.twitter.com/CJMLMUezTE – PAUL DELGADILLO (@PAULEDELGADILLO) November 5, 2021

