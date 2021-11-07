21-year-old referee dies in car accident

By
Hasan Sheikh
-
0
33

The 21-year-old professional referee Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez died in a car accident on the Mazatlán-Durango super highway.

Data indicate that the young referee was on his way to serve as an assistant in the match to be played between Mazatlán FC and Chivas in the minor categories, when on the road his car suffered a mishap in which a trailer was involved.

Néstor Damián was 21 years old and studying for a degree in Physical Education.

Another man was killed in the accident and three other people were injured.

In the following link you will find the latest news:

* bb

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here