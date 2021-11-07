2021 series: the best 18, the worst 14 and the 12 in doubt

THE 18 BEST

1) “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon). Happily unclassifiable when it comes to genres: between historical drama and magical realism, Barry Jenkins proposes a different look at slavery in the United States. Breathtaking and silent landscapes frame the journey of Cora Randall (the extraordinary Thuso Mbedu) in her dream of freedom. Jenkins raises the bar for streaming with his storytelling prowess and simply fantastic aesthetic. Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead. 10 points.

2) “Reservation dogs” (FX / Hulu). In eight half-hour chapters Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi reveal what few have achieved in the history of American TV: the reality within indigenous communities. Four teenage friends are united by the idea of ​​going to California, but nothing will be easy. There is humor, emotions and a gaze that is as acidic as it is stark – from within – of the reserves and its people. Attention with this name: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai.

3) “WandaVision” (Disney +). Award for the most creative series of the year. Marvel had promised to get out of the formula to show something different and it got it from the hand of showrunner Matt Shakman. Elizabeth Olsen penetrated several layers of Wanda Maximoff until she reached the pulp of her suffering and displayed it on screen with unusual potency for the superhero universe. The first chapters, set in the classic sitcoms of decades past, are a gem.

4) “Mare of Easttown” (HBO). The perfect balance between police and melodrama, supported by one of the best performances – and this is saying a lot – by Kate Winslet. Craig Zobel (director) and Brad Ingelsby (screenwriter) weave the story together in seven episodes that work like clockwork. Mare’s life and the crime he investigates are intertwined and little by little we understand why. The cast is excellent and Angourie Rice (plays Mare’s daughter) has a future as a star.

5) “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV +). After a great first season, what could be better in the sequel? Well, the series reinvented itself, opened new narrative arcs and not everything revolves around Jason Sudeikis anymore. It’s more; she dared to become dramatic and momentarily dark. The episode starring Phil Dunster, a tribute to Martin Scorsese’s “After Hour”, is in the top ten of streaming in 2021. Long live football!

6) “Invincible” (Amazon). What superheroes need is a twist to get them out of the common place and that’s where the comic by Robert Kirkman (creator of “The Walking Dead”), Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley points out. The animated series for adults, developed in eight chapters by Kirkman himself, is faithful to that premise. Violence and hypocrisy rage in the relationship between a father and son, both with superpowers, faced in a bloody battle in which they all seem doomed to lose.

7) “Genera + ion” (HBO Max). Canceled at the end of the first season, we will be left with the honesty with which Zelda and Daniel Barnz felt free to show what today’s teenage Californians think, say and do. That HBO has taken her out of the game sounds like covering the sun with her hand and denying that the future came a long time ago.

8) “Secrets of a marriage” (HBO). You have to dare to revert a classic by Ingmar Bergman and Hagai Levi was up to the task. He had the invaluable endorsement of Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, perfect for this story of the collapse of a relationship. Love ends up fading away and the themes that appear are so close that there is no couple that has not gone through them.

9) “Midnight Mass” (Netflix). After scaring us at the Hill House and Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan takes us to an island criss-crossed by secrets and suffering. Ideal terrain for the arrival of a vampire to finish unleashing chaos. Religious discourse is, this time, the catalyst for a kind of terror that Flanagan learned to master. Building oppressive climates is his specialty. As usual, Hamish Linklater shines in the cast.

10) “The White Lotus” (HBO). Black humor is the fuel that fuels the miniseries created by Mike White. In a paradise Hawaiian resort the cross stories and miseries of a diverse group of characters will be cooked. At some point everyone will be disappointed and there will be little room for redemption. Ingenious, at times hilarious, and with a great Murray Bartlett as the hotel manager. There will be a second season, but with a different cast.

11) “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu / Paramount +). The fourth season described June’s (Elisabeth Moss) long-awaited escape from Gilead and her reunion with her loved ones. And the June that runs through these 10 chapters advances towards an inevitable and terrible destiny. Brutal honesty would be the appropriate concept to explain it. It could not be otherwise. Once again, “The Handmaid’s Tale” took our breath away.

12) “Only murders in the building” (Hulu). One of the best comedies of the year, as original and curious as the composition of the leading trio that includes veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short with Selena Gómez. The crime in the building in which the three of them live, the passion for the police podcasts they share and the striking investigation they carry out, builds a pleasant and fun plot. Martin is behind the project and it is not surprising: it is a classic from all sides.

13) “Doom Patrol” (HBO Max). Every season the challenge is renewed: can you be more creative, atypical, disconcerting and bizarre … still? Of course yes. In this third part Jeremy Carver -showrunner to follow closely- continues to explore parallel universes and time travel, while appealing to the sensitive side of the most dysfunctional of the DCComics teams. The new villain is Madame Rouge (Michelle Gómez) and, once again, we will have to be attentive to what happens in the “subway” where Jane’s (Diane Guerrero) personalities coexist.

14) “The director” (Netflix). Sandra Oh is the brand new head of the Department of Letters at a university, a position in which she attends too many open fronts: family members, sentimentalists and professionals. Oh takes the court in this scratch-off satire of the academic world, accompanied by a deluxe cast that includes Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban and the enormous Holland Taylor.

15) “Evil” (CBS). If it is not the best horror series of the moment, it is not far from that place. Katja Herbers (a psychiatrist), Mike Colter (a seminarian about to be ordained a priest), and Aasif Mandvi (a technology expert) advise the Church whenever a case of potential devilish possession looms. At the same time, there is a family plot that unites and involves them. Well written, well acted and well filmed.

16) “Trying” (Apple TV +). It all happens in Camden, the London neighborhood where Jason (Rafe Spall) and Nikki (Esther Smith) live. Their dream is to be parents and it may be that in the second season – released this year, spoiling forbidden – they will achieve it. Award for the most delicious series and the most adorable couple that streaming offers these days.

17) “The bad batch” (Disney +). Star Wars fans looked on suspiciously when the premiere was announced, but the animated series dispelled all doubts. Honoring the visual and narrative quality of its predecessors (“The Clone Wars” and “Rebels”), the story follows the adventures of a group of deserting clones, confronted with the Empire and determined to take care of a girl who carries in their genes the key to the future.

18) “Lupine” (Netflix). The master of disguise returned reverted by George Kay and Francois Uzan, this time as the son of an immigrant eager to avenge his father’s unjust death. Omar Sy is perfect in the skin of the most famous of the French thieves, and in episodes that appeal to ingenuity to get him out of the most complex situations again and again. One of Netflix’s hits of the year.

THE WORST 14

The list is very varied and is not related to the repercussion or the impact that any of the programs may have generated. In fact, most of these series were canceled and it is not surprising that this has been the case. They were so far, and decidedly, the weakest of 2021. Here they go:

1) “Jupiter’s Legacy” (Netflix)

2) “Behind His Eyes” (Netflix)

3) “Chapelwaite” (Epix)

4) “Blessed Dream” (Amazon)

5) “The Mosquito Coast” (Apple TV +)

6) “The One” (Netflix)

7) “Shadow and Bone” (Netflix)

8) “The walking dead -season 11- (AMC)

9) “Katla” (Netflix)

10) “The Squid Game” (Netflix)

11) “Clickbait” (Netflix)

12) “The beast must die” (BritBox / AMC)

13) “Kung Fu” (The CW)

14) “Lisey’s Story” (Apple TV +)

12 IN DOUBT

In these cases, the opinions crossed between the critics, the spectators and the streaming platforms prevailed. There are those who praised them and those who condemned them. It is a good list for everyone to develop their opinion.

1) “The Nevers” (HBO)

2) “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)

3) “Things to clean” (Netflix)

4) “Loki” (Disney +)

5) “Foundation” (AppleTV +)

6) “The snake” (Netflix)

7) “Halston” (Netflix)

8) “Dr. Death ”(Peacock)

9) “The Kingdom” (Netflix)

10) “Made for love” (HBO Max)

11) “Superman & Lois” (The CW)

12) “Hacks” (HBO Max)