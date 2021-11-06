Yolanda Andrade breaks the silence to respond to Laura Zapata

Yolanda andrade and Laura Zapata have maintained a recent conflict due to Andrade’s statement saying that he had an affair with a singer, who, without saying the name, it was speculated that there was talk of Thalia, sister of Shoe.

With these statements a new conflict began between the presenter, Andrade and Laura Zapata, as the actress came out in defense of her sister with offensive comments using adjectives such as “harmful and toxic.”

Who now took the floor was Yolanda, who defended himself against the actress’s words and commenting that no one loves her. For the cameras of the program “The fat and the skinny”They interviewed the driver and asked about this situation.

“Laura Zapata She came across a mirror, passed by and saw herself reflected and said all that, she is what she is: she is harmful, complicated, she is a woman who makes me very sorry, because nobody loves her, nor did her mother love her. Really, poor woman, how ugly that nobody loves you. “

They were the words that the presenter used before the accusations of Shoe, also adding the problems that Laura has had with his grandmother, Eva mange, and the complaints made about the mistreatment that the woman received in the nursing home for the elderly.

“The subject of granny has been super tiring for poor Thalia because the truth has had a very bad time. The only relationship they have had is through money, what are you going to talk to Laura Zapata? “

He also added that the actress should seek psychiatric help for all the problems that have been sought with people.

“I don’t know if the San Bernardino (Psychiatric Hospital) still exists … Take into account that they can find a place for you there, you have had problems with all the people …”

Finally, Andrade He said not to be bothered by the fact that the actress has called her “bitch” because she considers herself a lover of these animals and could not take it as an offense, on the contrary, he congratulates her for having given him that word.

This interview was shared Yolanda andrade on your Instagram account so your followers can see it.