Yang’s Crab Club Brings Asian-American Stories

One of the hottest “clubs” in Hollywood is run by “Crazy Rich Asians” actor Jimmy O. Yang and his production partners. There is no DJ or VIP service. If you manage to get in, you better know how to eat a Dungeness crab.

Yang, whose Netflix Christmas romantic comedy “Love Hard” premiered on Friday, has turned Crab Club, the production company that operates alongside Jessica Gao and Ken Cheng, a true Hollywood force.

Why Crab Club? The name comes from his regular crab dinners with Asian-American friends who work in entertainment. The goal was not only to eat, but also to support each other. Dinners rotate between their homes in the Los Angeles area. For Yang, it was a “great dinner club.”

“I felt very normal, like when I was filming ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ where we didn’t have to explain,” Yang told The Associated Press.

Being in Hollywood, the meetings finally transcended beyond being a support group and are now an incubator for film and television projects told on their own terms. In 2019, Yang, Gao, and Cheng formed Crab Club, Inc., and the company quickly proved its worth.

Comedian Jo Koy showed up to one of the dinners and there was a spark of “synergy,” Yang said. Talking about all of them working together led to Crab Club’s first project: “Easter Sunday,” a comedy about a Filipino-American family starring Koy. The film, which will be released in April, found a partner in Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment

“We all created the story together, but Ken is the main writer,” Yang said. “He wrote such an amazing script that Steven Spielberg legendaryly gave the first draft the green light.”

They are now writing “The Great Chinese Art Heist” with “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu as deputy. Crab Club is also producing an Amazon Studios comedy series, of which Cheng will co-write and executive produce, about outcasts in Los Angeles.

“If someone sends us a project, we have two rules,” Cheng said. “The first is that you have to highlight a marginalized voice or a marginalized community. We are three Chinese Americans; obviously we will lean towards Asian-American or Asian diaspora projects … The second term is that all three of us have to like it and make us want to do it ”.

The Crab Club dinners, which were temporarily interrupted during the pandemic, were not intended to be an exclusive Asian round table. It really started as a crab eating encounter. Gao, showrunner of the highly anticipated Marvel Disney + series “She-Hulk,” said they and two other friends created a chat in 2017 to alert each other if they saw Dungeness crabs at a bargain price.

“When prices fell into the single digits per pound, we all, like the Avengers, would get together for crab dinner,” Gao said. “We took turns staying at each other’s houses. And we are all very good cooks ”.

The event has been by invitation only due to the difficulty of accommodating more than 10 to 15 people, and because the host has to buy the crabs. His little cooking club has started to build buzz, with producers and actors asking how they can join.

There are people in the group who have spent so many years “isolated”, always as the only Asian person on the sets, Cheng said. Here, they can come up with ideas or complain that the industry is closing their doors because of their race or ethnicity.

They also support each other outside of Crab Club productions. When the plot of “Love Hard” and Yang’s selection was revealed, there was immediate criticism that the nerdy Asian boy was not a credible romantic choice.

In the sweet – but not cheesy – Christmas movie, a New York man (Yang) uses a photo of his handsome childhood friend as a profile picture on an online dating site. Through text messages and telephone conversations he establishes a bond with a writer from Los Angeles (Nina Dobrev). When she discovers his identity by surprising him at his home, Cyrano-style antics ensue.

“I knew there would be tweets like that when the trailer came out because of course you sums up that story … It’s like, ‘Oh, what are you trying to say? Isn’t this Asian guy with glasses sexy and this other guy is? ‘”Yang said.

Ensures that the film has more nuances. Originally, her character was not written as Asian-American. Yang took on the role after getting the producers to agree that the “hot guy” would be played by someone of Asian descent (Darren Barnet from “Never Have I Ever”). He also knew that playing this role meant that viewers would see an Asian family on screen.

That level of consideration is one of the reasons Cheng and Gao protect Yang when it comes to criticism.

“This is a situation that I think really illustrates the kind of unfair position actors of color are exposed to,” Gao said. “Jimmy really cares about his community and wants to protect his community.”

Like Yang, Gao and Cheng are very busy with projects outside of the Crab Club. Gao has his hands full with “She-Hulk,” where people of color make up more than half of the writing staff. Cheng has a number of engagements, including the pilot of an HBO comedy about brothers who run a Chinese restaurant.

It would be easy for the trio to focus only on their own careers in such a ruthless business. But they also want to help emerging screenwriters and actors contribute to what could be a “golden age of Asian-American art,” Cheng said.

In May, a report by USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative found that only 5.9% of the 51,159 dialogue roles in the 1,300 highest-grossing films from 2007 to 2019 were played by Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Only 3.4%, or 44, of those movies had Asians or Pacific Islanders as leads or co-stars.

The continued lack of representation is the reason the trio will send projects to other writers if they are not the right fit. Gao says they need to get over the Hollywood story of making people of color compete for opportunities.

“The circle gets bigger,” Gao said. “A rising tide lifts all the ships. That is the philosophy in which we believe ”.

___

Follow Terry Tang on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP.