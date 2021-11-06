Yale University evacuated due to bomb threat

This Friday afternoon, several buildings in the Yale University, in Connecticut, were evacuated due to a threat of bombTherefore, the police and agents of the United States Department of Homeland Security arrived at the scene.

Harvard emergency teams and Cambridge police inspected the University Theater, Jonathan Edwards College, Yale Art Gallery, Vanderbilt Hall, Bingham Hall, Welch Hall and Grace Hopper buildings after they were evacuated.

According to a statement shared by the institution, around 2:00 in the afternoon, they received an anonymous call in which they were informed that they had been placed

bombs

in various buildings of the Yale University.

Immediately the university put in place the protocol to evacuate the buildings and put the students to safety. The police transferred the students from the Yale University to other buildings “to keep them warm and provide them with food and toilets.”

“The students were bussed to an undisclosed location to avoid a secondary threat,” authorities explained.

Videos of the moment in which the students of the Yale University they began to evacuate due to the bomb threat. At least a five-block radius to the facility was closed for protection.

They rule out that there is a bomb at Yale University

The Yale University it was closed for several hours while the entire area was searched to rule out any risk.

The New Haven police reported that they used

bomb.

For their part, the state police also provided resources to New Haven for the inspection.

Later, the authorities reported that they did not find any bomb on the university campus, so they allowed the students to return to their buildings.

The

Yale University

located in New Haven, Connecticut, it is the third oldest university in the United States. Five American presidents graduated from that institution: George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George HW Bush, Gerald Ford and William Howard Taft, as well as actress Meryl Streep.