Xiaomi will discontinue its Redmi Note 9 series this month

The arrival of the latest generation of mid-range smartphones Redmi Note 11 have supposed what many already thought, Xiaomi will stop selling the series of smartphones Redmi Note 9.

In this way the company will stop both manufacturing and selling all models in this series that include terminals such as the Redmi Note 9 Pro or Note 9S among others. But the bright side is that it will be a great opportunity to get a smartphone with a great reputation with great savings thanks to 11 of 11.

Of course, the Redmi Note 9 series is going to say goodbye in style since recently managed to reach 20 million units sold worldwide. Smartphones that in less than two years have become obsolete in the Xiaomi catalog.

Starting this November, the stock of all variants of the Redmi Note 9 will begin to disappear. The company’s stores will no longer have it in their catalog, however we can still find it for a while in the different resellers Of the brand.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product of the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots in our photography group.