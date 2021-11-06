Xavi Hernández arrives at Barcelona as a new coach

Xavi Hernández arrives as a new coach at Barcelona. | Photo: AFP.

The FC Barcelona made official this Friday (Saturday in Spain) the signing of Xavi Hernandez What new club coach, a legend of the Catalan club, who is considered to be looking to rebuild a team in free fall.

The news was confirmed by the Barça through social networks, with an emotional message:

“It is time to go home. Welcome, Xavi ”.

In a subsequent statement, the Barça entity indicated that “it has reached an agreement with Xavi Hernández to become a coach from the first team the remainder of this season and another two ”.

“It is planned that Xavi Hernández arrives this weekend in Barcelona and that the Monday, November 8 at noon your presentation is held as a new coach of the first team of the FC Barcelona in an act open to the public at the Camp Nou ”, add your text.

With a series of posts on Twitter, the Spanish club highlighted the return of Hernandez after six years out of the Camp Nou and highlighted his “coach spirit.”

Xavi Hernández returns home 6 years after saying goodbye to the Camp Nou. – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) November 6, 2021

The announcement came hours after the Qatari club Al-Sadd announced that it was releasing its hitherto coach after paying a millionaire termination clause.

The Al-sadd said this Friday to have reached an agreement with the Barcelona for the departure of his coach Xavi Hernandez heading to the Catalan club.

The Qatari club also said that it would let its coach go, so that he could help the Barça to leave the “critical stage” in which it is, as Al-Sadd himself wrote in tweets.

Turki Al-Ali: Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.#AlSadd – # 76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) November 5, 2021

After leaving Barça in 2015, Xavi He entered the ranks of the Qatari club, where he finished his playing career in 2019 and started as a coach. In charge of Al Sadd he won a league, a national Cup and the Qatar Super Cup.

The arrival of Xavi to the blaugrana It occurs after the departure of Ronald Koeman, who was destitute last October 27 after losing 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano in the 11th league match.

The 41-year-old former Barça midfielder, an emblem of the touch game that led the club to the top of the world, was the favorite candidate for the board and the fans since Koeman’s dismissal.