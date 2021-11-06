Wow! The history of the only photos that exist of the surface of Venus

Surely on social networks you have seen a yellow photo that was supposedly taken on the surface of Venus. Some users claim that it is an original photo and that it looks like this because of the high temperatures and the density of the atmosphere, but it is not entirely true.

So this is not the surface of Venus? Is the photo a fake? The official Vilchis would say in the famous morning section, it is not false but it is not true either.

The only photos that exist of Venus

The reality is that there are photos of the surface of Venus, the second planet after the Sun. The point is that they do not look that sharp, complete or that color. The first photos of the planet Venus that humanity has been able to take were taken on October 22, 1975 after the landing of the Russian Venera-9 spacecraft in the northern hemisphere.

According to the Russian Federal Space Agency, the spacecraft was launched on June 8, 1875 with a special heat shield. However, after landing on the surface, it transmitted information for 53 minutes before melting and losing connection with Earth.

After taking off from Earth, Venera-9 traveled 136 days through 300 million kilometers to get into orbit with the planet and begin its descent.

To give us an idea, the spacecraft experienced a pressure 90 times higher than that of our planet and a temperature of 458 degrees Celsius. As soon as the ship touched the surface, it measured the density, pressure, temperature, amount of water vapor, cloud particles, lighting measurements, radiation, etc.

It turns out that on Venus only between 5 and 10% of the sunlight reaches the surface due to the density of its atmosphere, which causes a greenhouse effect and raises the temperature on the surface too much.

But, before it melted, the spacecraft sent the first two photos humanity saw of Venus.

As you can see, the photos are unclear but you can see the landing gear of the ship and the rocky soil of the planet.

Later, the Russian Space Agency sent another spacecraft, the Venera 10 and 13, sending more photos. Venera 14 took the first color photos of the surface of Venus on May 5, 1982. And since then humanity has not returned to that planet with extremely complicated conditions.

And then where did the first photo come from? It is false?

Partly not. AFP was in charge of verifying the yellow photo of the beginning that began to circulate on social networks at the end of 2020. It turns out that the photo was published by American researcher Don P. Mitchell, who described it as an image “in perspective”.

The scientist explains that he combined the raw image data from the Russian space probe using an image editing program. Although the public version of the photos are unclear, the original versions included a full panorama from images with a clear filter, as well as color panoramas from images with red, green and blue filters.

What he did, then, was combine the panoramas to obtain a final clearer image that he published in black and white.

The entire video transmission from Venera-13. The darker sections are where red, green or blue filters are dropped in place. pic.twitter.com/VXHpXBAqx7 – Donald Mitchell (@ DonaldM38768041) September 2, 2019

However, from that photo, someone took it back to color it. But, the researcher claims that it is not very accurate of what the surface of Venus looks like.