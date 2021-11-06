Winning the derby, the best medicine

Seville (Spain), Nov 6 (EFE) .- The Seville derby transcends the fact of winning a soccer match and Sunday’s at Benito Villamarín will be no less so between Betis and Sevilla, teams that arrive well placed in LaLiga Spanish but suffered a great disappointment this week in their European matches, in which both lost and left bad feelings with their game.

The Verdiblanco team had a great walk in the two competitions in which it is now immersed, but last Sunday on the twelfth day of the domestic tournament it made a poor impression in the Atlético de Madrid field and lost by a resounding 3-0, although This Thursday it was perhaps worse and they fell in Germany in the Europa League against Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, stopping in the dry in four days with a disastrous balance of seven goals against and none in favor.

Those of Manuel Pellegrini, who arrived in Seville from Germany in the early hours of Friday afternoon, have only worked for the derby on Saturday, although the Chilean coach can count on practically the entire squad, since the casualties are only those of two injured, Senegalese right-back Youssouf Sabaly and midfielder Víctor Camarasa.

Pellegrini, who booked Nabil Fekir against Atlético de Madrid due to the possibility that he would see his fifth yellow and could not play the derby, used it on Thursday against Leverkusen and was sent off in the final moments, which will not prevent him from being a fixed headline against Sevilla.

For this game, in which those from the Heliópolis neighborhood could, if they win, match points with their eternal rival, Pellegrini, who makes many rotations between one game and another, he has the option of using his most recognizable eleven, so that his compatriot Claudio Bravo would return to the goal after resting in Germany and would leave the Portuguese Rui Silva in the substitution.

The Argentine central Germán Pezzella, the midfielder Sergio Canales, the winger Rodri Sánchez or the Brazilian forward Willian José, who were not starters on Thursday, could also return, while the couple in the midfield would be the same that started the game in Leverkusen, the one formed by the Argentine Guido Rodríguez and the Brazilian William Carvalho.

Before them, Sevilla, third in the standings, one point behind the leader, Real Sociedad, will travel from the Nervión neighborhood after they clearly beat Osasuna (2-0) last Saturday, although three days later, also in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium, suffered one of the great disappointments so far this season.

Tuesday’s 1-2 loss to French Lille complicates qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, which they will achieve mathematically if they win their remaining two games in this group stage.

Julen Lopetegui’s team, with two more days off than their Sevillian rival, is now forgetting about the ‘Champions’ to seek points in LaLiga, a competition in which as a visitor they have shown a much less brilliant game than at home.

The Gipuzkoan coach, in the European match, in addition to the defeat, found himself with the injury of the team captain, Jesús Navas, one of the fixed in his approaches but who must now be out for about eight weeks due to a rectal injury anterior of the right quadriceps.

His place in Villamarín will be occupied by Argentine international Gonzalo Montiel, while his compatriot Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez, absent in recent weeks due to injury, has already worked with the group in recent days and could have minutes against Betis.

Another who is low is the Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri, who played something in the last two games -Osasuna and Lille- after overcoming a muscular ailment but who has relapsed from the injury and this Saturday he has not been able to train, according to his own announcement. Lopetegui, so that the point of attack will be occupied again by Rafa Mir.

– Probable lineups:

Seville: Bonus; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Suso, Rakitic, Ocampos; and Rafa Mir.

Betis: Claudio Bravo; Bellerín, Pezzella, Víctor Ruiz, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Canales; and Willian José.

Referee: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Valencian Committee).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.

Time: 21.00 (CET) (20.00 GMT).

Positions: Betis (5th. 21 points). Seville (3rd. 24 points).

The key: Both teams arrive touched by disappointments in Europe, and Betis, in addition, with two days less rest than Sevilla, so they will have to change the chip and get into derby mode.

The data: First derby to be played with the public in two years, since November 2019 due to the pandemic. Since then, three Sevillian rivalry duels have been played without spectators in the stands, two at Sánchez-Pizjuán and another at Villamarín.

The phrases:

Pellegrini (Betis coach): “The team is physically and mentally well.”

Lopetegui (Sevilla coach) highlights the “emotional charge” of derbies.

The environment: The fans of the two teams are disappointed by what they have seen this week in Europe, but everything will be forgotten on Sunday night, when Villamarín fills up, also with Sevilla fans.

