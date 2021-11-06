Will Smith thought about killing his father for beating his mother

Will Smith described in his autobiographical book ‘Will‘, the domestic violence of which he was a victim, by his father, when he was little. He even mentioned that at one point in his life thought about killing him.

“Chen he was no longer a coward, I would kill him “

The magazine ‘People’ was in charge of publishing this part of Will Smith’s life described in Will’s memories.

Furthermore, there was a traumatic incident between his parents that marked the rest of his life and it left him a very big wound for many years.

The 53-year-old actor explains that his father had several positive aspects. However, the negative aspects They were the ones that most marked Will Smith’s childhood.

“My father was violent, but also was in every play and recital he gave. He was an alcoholic, But I was sober at the premieres of each of my movies. He listened to all my records. He visited all the studios. The same intense perfectionism that terrified his family was why he managed to put food on the table every night of my life. “

A specific situation, when I had nine years, was what made the actor become the person he is today.

“When I was nine years old, i saw my father hit my mother on the side of his head with such force that he collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment in that room probably more than any other time in my life, it has defined who I am“.

That situation caused Will to have remorse for several years. He even tried to correct it by making his mother, Carolina Bright, she was proud of what she did.

“Everything I’ve done since then, the awards, the accolades, the spotlights, the attention, the characters, and the laughs, there has always been an underlying string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing him that day. For failing him and facing my father. For being a coward. What we know as’Will Smith ‘, the agent who charges alines, the legendary movie superstar, is basically an invention, a character created with care, designed to protect me. To hide from the world. To hide the coward.“is described in the book.

Years later, and when his father was already ill, he felt a darkness invade him and that was when he thought about murdering his father.

“One night, while I was gently wheeling him from his room to the bathroom, a darkness seized me. The path between the two rooms goes through stairs. As a child I always told myself that one day I would avenge my mother. That when he was old enough, when he was strong enough, when he wasn’t a coward, he would kill him. “

“I stood at the top of the stairs. I could push him off unscathed pretty easy. Decades of hurt, anger and resentment surfaced and then they backed off, I shook my head and led Dad to the bathroom. “

For him, telling this part of his life has been a way of Unburden and of get it back, a little, yesu tranquility.

Willard smith, father of Will Smith, died in 2016 because of cancer.