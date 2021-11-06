Will Smith confesses that he wanted to kill his father

Will Smith He left thousands of people in the world speechless after revealing some revealing confessions in the book that was published by People magazine. In this text, small excerpts from the actor’s memoirs were presented, shaking with details that few imagined about his family life and the thoughts he had at that time.

According to what became known, the international artist was sincere and confessed that he had an impulse to avenge Caroline Bright, his mother, for the violence that his father used against her. The actor assured that his father, Carol Smith Senior abused her mother for decades, which was filled with outrage.

“My father was violent, but he was also present in all the games, staging and recitals. I was an alcoholic, but I was sober at each and every premiere of all my movies. I listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same perfectionism that terrified my family, put food on the table every night of my life”, Can be read in the text that was published.

Smith noted that one of the most difficult moments of his life was when he saw that his father attacked his mother, hit her very hard and she fell to the floor after spitting blood from the aggression. On that occasion, Will claimed that he defined who he really was.

“When I was nine years old, I saw my dad punch my mother on the side of the head; so strong that she collapsed. I saw her spitting blood. That moment, in that room, probably more than any other in my life, defined who I am ”, he assured.

As time passed, the desire for revenge invaded him and when he had to take care of his elderly father, thoughts began to dominate him and he began to think of murdering his father. Before his father’s death, Will Smith recalled every abuse and difficult situation his mother went through.