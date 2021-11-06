Will Smith ‘broke’ when his son sought emancipation at age 15

Will Smith he remembered the moment his “heart shattered” as a father.

The actor of “King Richard” He was candid about parenting and the struggles he faces with his family in his upcoming memoirs, “Will.”

In an excerpt obtained by People, Smith recalled his youngest son, Jaden Smith, who faced media scrutiny after the couple’s 2013 film “After Earth” Fail at the box office.

The commercial and critical failure of the film ‘After Earth’ created great resentment in the actor’s son.

“‘After Earth’ was an abysmal box office and a critical failure,” wrote the 53-year-old Smith. “And the worst thing was that Jaden took the hit. The fans and the press were absolutely vicious; they said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat.

Jaden had faithfully done everything I had commanded him to do, and I had trained him in the worst public attack he had ever experienced. “

Jaden Smith felt ‘betrayed’ by Will Smith

Will Smith noted that he believed Jaden felt “betrayed” afterward, People reported.

“He felt cheated and lost confidence in my leadership,” Smith wrote. Smith added that Jaden asked about his emancipation when he was a minor at 15.

“At fifteen, when Jaden asked me about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered. In the end he decided not to, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids,” Smith wrote, according to People.

Representatives for Will Smith and Jaden Smith They did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Smith shares 23-year-old Jaden and his daughter Willow, of 21, with Jada Pinkett Smith. Him and his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, they also share a child, Trey Smith, 28 years old.

Smith and Jaden have worked together on other projects, including their roles in the 2006 film “The Pursuit of Happyness”.

