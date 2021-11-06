Will Smith admits he ever considered committing suicide

Will Smith He’s been in the fitness scene lately, but the actor revealed in the trailer for his upcoming YouTube documentary series that it was his mental health that really needed the training.

In a recently released trailer for “Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life,” the actor talks about his mental health and fitness journeys. In a clip from the video, he shares that once, he even considered suicide.

The YouTube original will follow the 53-year-old Smith as he tries to lose 20 pounds. in 20 weeks, but as the teaser reveals, she quickly realized that her goal encompassed much more than just losing weight.

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life, physically. But mentally, I was somewhere else,” he says in the trailer. “And I ended up discovering a lot of hidden things about myself.”

Will’s fitness journey coincided with the writing of his next memoir, which he says was like “exposing my life and so much that people don’t know about me.”

In a conversation with his family included in the trailer, the actor admits: “That was the only time in my life that I considered suicide” (although it is not clear in the trailer what period of his life he is talking about).

The trailer also reveals just how difficult his health journey became for Smith, as he at one point says, “I don’t want to do any of this. I’m done with The Best Shape of My Life.”

The video concludes with the “Aladdin” star appearing to read a heartfelt excerpt from his memoirs to his family.

“What you have come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, a larger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and perfected character designed to protect me, to hide me from the world. Hides. to the coward, “she reads through tears.

Smith previously announced his intention to get in the best shape of his life on Instagram and has shared updates on his weight loss along the way. Despite the moments of doubt caused in the YouTube trailer. Earlier this month, Will shared a compilation of videos of his workouts on Instagram, writing in the caption, “And to think that Sundays used to be for muffins #bestshapeofmylife.”

“Will Smith: The Best Shape of My Life” will be posted on YouTube on November 8.