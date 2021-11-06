Why is it so difficult for us to talk about death?

Medicine cannot always do everything as we would like to save people’s lives, hence the health emergency allows us to assess the need to speak with our loved ones and say goodbye on time, said María Asunción Álvarez del Río, from the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health of the Faculty of Medicine (FM) of the UNAM.

The expert said that for centuries it was normal for people to be familiar with death, which occurred at an earlier age; even children participated when someone fell ill and died. From a young age they saw how the patient was in charge of directing everything related to his death, how he made decisions, asked for forgiveness and said goodbye.

Although death has always caused fear and anguish, before that difficult moment people wrapped themselves in rituals and used words to accompany each other and make the process more bearable. That was natural. Today, on the other hand, a very different situation is being experienced.

The expert questioned why it takes so much work to talk about the subject if it is part of life. “There is something that explains it: from the outset, the fact that it causes us pain; separation, the fact that the person ceases to exist causes us anguish ”.

And instead of seeing how we face what hurts and worries, in Western society we have been falling into a question of denial. “It is as if we do not want to see, so we do not speak to avoid the subject. We want to pretend it is not there, we minimize it; that’s what we learned and what we teach, unless we change ”.

Álvarez del Río pointed out that thanks to advances in medicine and technology, life expectancy has been achieved greater than in the past; with it, we also begin to see death more distant.

To the extent that there were more resources that Medicine could offer, people did not stay at home to die, but went to the hospital to try to do something to save their lives. Thus, that site has also served so that death does not happen at home. Once again, death was moving away. When leaving that area it was no longer so familiar, and it was considered that it was not necessary to speak of it, as before.

Now it is almost blindly trusted that doctors can do something for the patient, but also that they deal with death. However, the university reiterated, the pandemic has reminded us that this is not the case, that medicine cannot always do something.

Despite our attitude of denial and evasion, of demanding that doctors do the impossible, we must understand that there comes a time when death cannot be avoided, said María Asunción Álvarez.

What can be done, and for that we are responsible as patients, relatives and health personnel, is that the death is better. For example, it could happen that in an incurable condition the patient is in the intensive care unit, but alone, and it is possible that he will die. Or you can choose a better, dignified death, accompanied, in a familiar place, with the greatest possible comfort.

For that to be possible, he explained, we need to learn to talk about death and preferably before being in a serious situation, as well as to think in what circumstances you would not want to live, in which situation there would be no point in prolonging life, and that relatives and doctors know it.

Thus, when death is inevitable, an effort can be made so that that moment arrives in the best way and we can say goodbye, for the benefit of the person who is leaving and those who survive him, who in this way will be able to better cope with their grief.

Without hiding it

When referring to children, María Asunción Álvarez explained that with the prevailing denial “it is very easy for us to have the idea that we have to protect them, and it is the worst thing we can do to them because they are curious and sensitive.”

When they face situations of this type, they must attend to their questions, give them explanations at their level, and from a serene attitude so that they see that they can continue asking and that they will get answers, said the university student.

It is a mistake to want to protect them by hiding what is happening, or by giving them explanations that only confuse them such as “your grandfather fell asleep”, and then the little one is afraid to sleep because he thinks he will not wake up. Or say: “your grandmother left”, because she will wonder if she did it because of her, or why she did not say goodbye. It is important to tell them that a body wears out and cannot live any longer; they will understand, clarified the academic.

When an important death is registered for the family, it is necessary to include the little ones and allow them to be part of the pain that everyone feels and to grieve. “The child will learn that these aspects are part of life and that they get along better when they do not feel excluded.” For everyone, having accompaniment means that, although fear and pain continue, they are reduced, Álvarez del Río concluded.

