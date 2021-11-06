Why deep cleaning your washing machine regularly is so important and how to do it | Life

You may think so, but we’re sorry to say no, the washing machine doesn’t clean itself while we do the laundry. We must carry out a cleaning routine every so often to avoid bad odors, as well as possible machine breakdowns. But don’t worry, because if you don’t know how to do it, here are some tricks to clean the washing machine and leave it as new.

The washing machine is that appliance that practically everyone has at home and, probably, the one that we pay the least attention to. We turn it on once or twice a week, we wait until it does its job and that’s it, until the next day (although it has some curious and alternative uses).

However, that is something that must change because, although each time we put it on we add different cleaning products, the washing machine really has to be cared for and cleaned as we do with the rest of appliances.

One of the popular beliefs about these devices is that, since we already add ‘soap’ when we do the laundry, the washing machine is cleaned at the same time as our clothes.

Nevertheless, that soap we put in is not for the washing machine, but to remove dirt from clothes and … where does that dirt go? Exactly, to the filters of the machine and the internal parts of the drum.

The dirty water along with parts of the fabrics that are detached in the process and particles of the detergents accumulate forming a viscous layer that could well be ectoplasm of the one we see in the film of the Ghostbusters.

In the end, that ends up smelling bad and that bad smell can be impregnated again in the clothes when the process ends, causing the garments not to come out as clean as they should.

And be careful, since these residues can also affect the operation of the washing machine itself, causing it to use more water or, directly, damaging the drum or another part.

Therefore, from time to time what you have to do is cleaning the washing machine manually with something as simple as vinegar and baking soda.

All we have to do is the following:

Start the washing machine with hot water and without any laundry inside or soap in the compartment.

While it is filling, we add a couple of glasses of white vinegar and two or three tablespoons of baking soda.

We let the washing machine run for about 10 minutes and stop the process.

We let the washing machine rest with the door open and, when a couple of hours have passed, we take a scouring pad and clean the walls of the drum with that solution of water, vinegar and bicarbonate.

We rinse with hot water and, at least what is in our hand, is already done.

This way you will have cleaned the washing machine and it will surely stop emitting bad odors as long as the dirt is not in a more internal part. If that happens, we will have to go to a specialist to clean the drainage systems.

There are some models of washing machines that perform an autonomous cleaning function, but if you don’t have one of those models, it’s time to do manual maintenance every time a reasonable amount of time passes.

And yes, obviously, there are also more specialized cleaning products than water, vinegar and bicarbonate, but what we have told you is a more ‘homemade’ trick to clean the washing machine.

And watch out, the washing machine is going to get dirty yes or yes, but there are a couple of tips to make everything a little more hygienic. The first is to avoid overloading the washing machine in each wash to avoid that the pieces have to work beyond their possibilities, causing a loss of useful life and efficiency.

The second, and more important, is that do not leave wet clothes inside when the washing program ends. This will cause an increase in humidity that will cause residue to accumulate in the drum and also make your clothes smell regular.

And be careful, not only the clothes, but also the shoes, since it is a garment that we can also put in the washing machine if we follow some advice