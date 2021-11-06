Who is who? Rosalía, Elsa Pataky, Shakira or Camila Cabello: the famous costumes for Halloween

A scary hangover? Social networks have been filled this weekend with terrifying characters. Halloween is coming and many influencers, models, singers and actresses set out to scare their followers with the best costume.

Elaborate makeups have gained a lot of weight in recent years, as there are more and more tutorials to bring out the most terrifying facet, but the costumes and accessories are not far behind either: hats, wigs, weapons, glue blood, fangs … There are endless options to choose from.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía have fun with a makeup inspired by Mexican catrinas.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Every year they surprise with new bets. This time Elsa Pataky has opted for a suit killer nurse, one of tonight’s classics, while Chris Hemsworth has morphed into one of Netflix’s scariest monsters, the Demogorgon from Stranger Things.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The couple celebrated the Halloween party by paying tribute to The day of the Dead, one of the most deeply rooted Mexican traditions. Their costumes were based on the characters from the movie Coconut.

Alba Reche

The artist and collaborator of Special Corps has chosen a witch costume for tonight. Has he played Trick or Treat?

Aitana

The singer put on “devil” mode to … Spend a night in hell?

Taylor Swift

You want more to give him a hug than to run out of fear. Taylor Swift has dressed up as a squirrel for Halloween.

Shakira and Piqué

The singer went to the school of her children Milan and Sasha disguised as a witch to celebrate Halloween as a family, but it did not stop there.

The next day, Shakira and Pique they transformed into dying zombies to enjoy at a party with friends.

The Weeknd

The godfather? The Weeknd? Don Vito Corleone? The transformation has left us speechless. Will you make us an offer that we cannot refuse?

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Very pandemic. Katy Perry is a vaccine and Orlando Bloom a doctor.

Doja cat

The singer has transformed into the character of Cynthia in the children’s animated series Rugrats.

Cristina Pedroche placeholder image

Green light, red light! Cristina Pedroche, nailed to the doll of The Squid Game.

Rihanna

The artist has mutated into rapper Gunna for this Halloween.

Anitta

Reggaeton artist Anitta has stepped into the shoes of pop princess Britney Spears in one of her most iconic performances.

Dua Lipa

Disguised as a vampire, Dua Lipa got so involved in the role that she ended up on the floor. Will it be the effects of garlic?

Lizzo

The singer was transformed into the doll of The Squid Game for one of her performances.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande got into the skin (literally) of the terrifying monster of the Black Lagoon.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber became a love bear while his wife, Hailey Baldwin, transformed into Britney Spears in the music video for... Baby One More Time.

Kylie Jenner, as a family

Pure cuteness! The little Stormi disguised as a mermaid, Travis scott of Michael Myers and Kylie, who is expecting her second baby, from Catwoman.

Kendall jenner

Could this be the most stylish alien we’ve ever seen? We have proof and zero doubts. It was inspired by the movie Mars Attacks.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

The one who was Sansa in Game of Thrones has become the very Lizzie McGuire, iconic fictional character played by Hilary Duff. Joe Jonas, meanwhile, was Paolo, the young man Lizzie fell in love with on her trip to Rome. Fantasy 2000! “I am screaming”Hilary herself commented in the post, excited.