Who is the great love of Checo Pérez

Checo and Carola made their courtship public in February 2017 (Photo: Instagram / @ carolamtz1)

Sergio “Checo” Pérez He is a successful person behind the wheel but also in love. The famous pilot is married to Carola Martínez with whom he formed a family alongside his two children. The beginning of their romance was marked by different news that had an impact in a short time.

Carola Martínez had a normal life before meeting Checo Pérez; however, the love between the two was immediate. In April 2017, both revealed that they were in a romantic relationship..

After this they surprised with the news that they were expecting their first baby in August of that same year. The announcement was through a photograph where Checo Pérez kissed his partner’s belly and the sea was in the background.

And a few days later they also announced their commitment with a publication and received different congratulations from some of their friends from the entertainment world such as Ximena Navarrete, former Miss Universe. The wedding took place the following year on June 1, but in that period Carola became the mother of her first baby Sergio Pérez Jr. and two years later she had a daughter..

The Formula 1 driver married Carola Martínez in 2018 (Photo: Instagram / @ carolamtz1)

Guadalajara has more than 65 thousand followers on Instagram, where she publishes photos of her family, her husband’s victories and different places they have known together thanks to his profession. It constantly shows family vacations during and after each of the seasons.

It is important to mention that Checo is 31 years old and Carola is 25, who is not so well known in the media, since before starting her relationship with the pilot of the Formula 1 He only published photographs with his friends or some trips he made to the interior of Mexico.

Czech not only shares his various personal achievements, he has also boasted his married life and as a father with several images with his wife and children where he is always affectionate.

From the beginning of their relationship the followers of both do not stop filling them with good wishes: “They are my favorite couple”, “What a beautiful family they have formed, always be blessed”, “Nice photos show us and more with your children”, “Congratulations on everything”, “You are both beautiful”, “I am obsessed with you” , “I love you very much, I send you greetings”, are some of the comments that users leave them on social networks.

The couple has uploaded different photos of their relationship and their family (Photo: Instagram / @ schecoperez)

A few weeks ago the couple celebrated 3 years of marriage, so Carola shared a nice memory with an image of their wedding that took place in June 2018.

Secondly, Checo’s wife has been constantly criticized for her lavish life, in part because of the runner’s job, because she has been seen with different personalities or at least has been accompanied by a celebrity in each competition.

A few months ago Pérez’s father uploaded a photo with the message “Beauty podium in F1”, where you see Carola, Geri Halliwell, former member of the Spice Girls and Kelly Piquet, daughter of former pilot Nelson Piquet.

Remember that Checo Pérez is in the top 5 of the highest paid drivers of Formula 1 this year. After he joined the Red Bull Racing team, his life changed, as did that of his entire family, as he not only made more money, but also gained more global relevance.

Checo Pérez’s wife has met different celebrities in competitions (Photo: Instagram / @ aperezgaribay)

