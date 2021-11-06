Which actors have played Willy Wonka

So everything that revolved around the character and the story of the book itself was what caught the attention of the film industry, which decided to adapt the work to the big screen. This is how the first film was released in 1971. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory it was the first and years later, in 2005, the second.

On that occasion it was called Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, although the story was basically the same. A child with very few resources is lucky enough to buy a Wonka bar with the latest golden ticket that would give access to a guided tour of the factory by his own creation. Don’t worry, we’re not going to tell you anything else. Thus, in case you have not seen either of the two films, we will not spoil you.

Now we know that a third film starring Willy Wonka will soon arrive, although it will be a somewhat special one since it will be a prequel where he will delve into the life of the character when he was younger. This one will be released next March 17, 2023 and it will be called directly Wonka.

Wonka

The new film based on Roald Dahl’s play will be called Wonka And, as we have said, it will tell the story of Willy Wonka when he was younger. That means that, according to the information that some media have been able to collect, there will not be a direct connection with what you could have read in the novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory or seen in the movies.

On the other hand, the film that will star Timothée Chalamet will be a musical, so the popular actor that we have already seen in recent films such as Dune not only will you not sing, you will also dance. Something that will surely be a challenge for him.

So, if you saw the previous ones and you liked them, pay attention to the new one. A film that will be directed by Paul King, the director responsible for Paddington 1 and 2. That is a guarantee, especially since he had to give up recording the third installment in order to make Wonka. So you must be very convinced of what you can do and the end result that would reach the big screen.

All the faces of Willy Wonka

Giving life to a character as particular as Willy Wonka is not easy, hence the choice of the actor who brings him to life on the big screen must be quite complex. Although if we refer to the first two films made, it seems that those responsible knew how to do it quite well.

Do you want to meet all the actors who gave life to Willy Wonka? Well, let’s get to it, these are the two that already did it and the last one is the one that will do it in the next movie: Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp and Timothée Chalamet.

Gene Wilder

The Willy Wonka’s first film in cinemas was starring Gene Wilder. This would be the first to bring to life the eccentric designer of the great chocolate factory and other trinkets. An actor who fitted in quite well and to whom we cannot say that that purple suit suited him at all.

Below you have a small fragment of the film directed by Mel Stuart in which you can see Gene Wilder with a better quality than the original, because it is a reissue in 4K. Of course, the quality of the material increases, but not the visual aspect of the time. And it is that he is already 50 years old, which is said soon.

In spite of the years that it has Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory behind his back, it must be recognized that he maintains that point that even today is quite enjoyable. By the way, if you want to see it you can do it on Netflix.

Johnny depp

To the second Willy Wonka brought it to life on the big screen Johnny depp. This one, directed by Tim Burton, is for many fans of the novel the best Willy Wonka in history. Okay, a relatively easy title because it had the same odds as its rival (50/50) and the advantage of much more striking visual effects. Not counting Burton’s hand to create this type of atmosphere.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory It was released in 2005 and below you have the trailer in Spanish that also allows you to get an idea of ​​the film if for some reason you haven’t seen it yet.

Eye-catching, right? It is another version of the character that with a lot of color and that interpretation of the charismatic actor makes it considered the best so far. By the way, this is on video platforms as an option to rent or buy.

Timothée Chalamet

The next Willy Wonka will be Timothée Chalamet And it’s not going to be easy to get over the role of Johnny Depp. Of course, being one of the fashionable actors and having seen performances of the same in proposals such as Dune or Call by your name make many convinced that he could surpass Depp.

We will see what finally happens when it is released, but for now the images during the recording of the film itself do not look bad at all. When you add color corrections, effects, and so on, it’s sure to be a pretty cool product.

Meanwhile, what is your favorite Willy Wonka? Do you think it could be Timothée Chalamet? Tell us what you think