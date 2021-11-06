When and where to see the longest lunar eclipse of the century

On the night of November 19, the shadow of the Earth will partially cover the lunar disk. This will be the longest satellite eclipse of the century: it will last for 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds. Do not miss it!

The unusual astronomical phenomenon, baptized as frost eclipse, it can be seen from almost all parts of the world, except Africa and the Middle East, among the 07:18 and 10:47 GMT.

You will not need a telescope to appreciate it in all its splendor. On Buenos Aires and Mexico City, it will be able to be seen from 04:18 and 01:18 local time, respectively, on November 19. The live broadcast of the eclipse will also be available on NASA’s official YouTube account.

While partial eclipses are not as spectacular as total eclipses, occur more frequently, so “they give us more opportunities to witness small changes in our solar system that sometimes occur right before our eyes,” says the US space agency.

