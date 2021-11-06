What to see on Netflix, Amazon, HBO +, Direct TV – Sentimental education in streaming: a guide through the series that the pandemic left us

We had to stay home. And so the addiction was watching series. And so we would not want to see them, he played: the television abducts us.

On Netflix the best happened through Little Orthodox (great, powerful, different and short, only 4 chapters); Lady’s gambit (of the best of 2020 with Anya Taylor-Joy: forceful and convincing); Peaky blinders (It is already a classic for its music and that story that tells us how the mafia conquers royalty); repeat Mindhunter (which is worth knowing our worst instincts); Something to believe in (the best … it is Nordic and leads us to think of ourselves as believers in a tyrannical and not very empathetic god) or Borgen (Norwegian on political communication, a whole manual now that we are in the campaign).





Fascinating and wonderful After Life, that puts us face to face with meaningful survival when love abandons us; Lupine, What they say is a true story but it seems most fictional about sophisticated ways of stealing; Sex Education, that she is charming in her daring way of playing with the hormones of youthful sex; Love and anarchy it is light, sexual and fun and that’s it; The One, that puts us in the mode of scientific love and detective series; Maid (“Things to clean”) is a smash hit; The Crown, that after his great season 1 and now his last one was impeccable, he made us experts in that of kings; Ten Percent, funny and funny; Stranger things which he enchanted in his first season with retro loves.





Love, Death & Robots leads us to imagine the impossible and dream of the real in an animated mode, and in the same way it is The Midnight Gospel , which invite us to think differently; my favorite heroine for not being perfect as a heroine that she is Jessica jones. Repeat Alias ​​Grace, a great story to show us the wicked ways of the good society that Margaret Atwood tells in literature; Orange Is The New Black it shows us how women are the last rank of dignity; Sense 8, a visual spectacle and an organic work on the human; House of Cards and the cynical and indolent ways of our politicians; Godless, a masterpiece in visualities and sounds in a feminine choral mode; Freud, that turns that being who became the god of seeing us inside into an investigative policeman; The house of flowers in its first fascinating season for Verónica Castro’s marijuana, the romantic ballad and that character of Paulina de la Mora; The kingdom He tells us in an Argentine way how religion and politics marry to kill. And there are also others that they say are great but that bored me, like Ozark, Better Call Saul, Outer Banks, Bridgerton, Casa de Papel. And in that world of seductive but drugged lifestyles are Have a good trip, Take your pills, Goop lab. And the charm of the most tender film that welcomes us in the watered down cumbia of I’m not here anymore.





On HBO has fascinated Succession that talks about the children of the rich and how they are incompetent in replacing the creators of media emporiums; of the best for everyday and forceful Mare of Easttown, with a superb performance by Kate Winslet; the mystery of this platform is in I Know This Much Is True; High New York fascination with the beautiful Nicole Kidman and the eternal heartthrob Hugh Grant in The Undoing; feminist, powerful and suspenseful of these times in I May Destroy You; the fascination of possible futures that goes almost from science fiction to the digital world is with Devs; it moved me and made me think Visitors, that speaks of people from another era who come to this world and their lifestyle becomes fashionable; The Flight Attendant it’s a mystery, because that’s what happens when the day before the rumba went out of conscience and the memories are barely flashing.





Many tell me that the best of all the best and that it is not to be missed is Primal, animation and philosophy together and better, and that we should not miss Warrior by Bruce Lee. And repeat the iconic The Sopranos about the mafia that stops going to the priest to go to the analyst, The Wire to enter the cynicism and indolence of political power, game of Thrones and his saga of fights, betrayal, sex and death; go into the paranoia of being a gringo and believe that the world can be made in his likeness in Homeland; enjoy the first season of Big Little Lies. And repeat Westworld, that wonder that shows us how we inhabit our universe like a killing for pleasure theme park; True Detective, that in a simple way puts us in the suspense of “evil”; Euphoria, with that fascinating and mind-blowing story of youth and drugs; The Handmaid’s Tale, that Atwood story: pure dystopia that has created us in this society of cynicisms as a class; Girls that shows us how women make fun of their being in attractive life; In Treatment that homage to the fragility that inhabits us and to celebrate talking as a way of life; The Deuce and how they invented the porn industry in the capital of the world where everything is allowed; Watchmen It is spectacular in the way it takes us into the world of comics; the brazilian Hard, that makes us laugh at porn with flavor.





On Amazon don’t miss the movies The assistant, that leads us to see ourselves from other points of view, and Transcend, for science fiction lovers. Nor should we miss the superheroes as beings like us full of egos, desires and betrayals in The Boys; Utopia It is as if we were seeing live and direct the pandemic that inhabited us at this time; Soul Mates puts you in a way to find love not for you, but for digital programming; Undone to explore between the real and the fictional playing in adult animation and tragic comedy mode.





On Directv the best are documentaries such as the interview about that star of our wishes that was Lady Di and that fascinating beauty that is The Palace and The Press, the documentaries Tiger , about that golf phenomenon that fell out of favor, Maradona and her time of becoming an idol, the beauty and feminine, pop and popular strength of Lila Downs: the son of fried chili. And in series enjoy Years and Years, the best story that tells us what awaits us in politics: more and more we will be governed by useless, indolent and incompetent, it seemed it was science fiction, but no: look at our rulers. It also has the great Emma Thompson as the protagonist.

And if we exhaust the entire portfolio. We can end up seeing again I am Betty the Ugly one or Escobar the patron of evil or The girl.

OR