What made Jennifer Lopez decide to leave Alex Rodríguez

Probably in these months there has been too much speculation, but the real reason that had Jennifer Lopez to break your relationship with Alex Rodriguez, it was neither Ben affleck nor anyone in particular. The truth is that few imagine it.

The singer broke up with her partner after so many years, because she did not trust him. Yes, according to the artist’s spokespersons, they assured that in addition to being tired by their reproaches, they had been in crisis for a long time.

In fact, it was even speculated that JLo was “sunk” at one point in her relationship with the former athlete and no one found out as she did everything possible to try to get by with her job and her children.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodríguez: What Nobody Knows

Without a doubt, for Jennifer Lopez lack of confidence is everything. He could not bear it anymore and as in any other relationship, he destroyed the love he had with the former athlete Alex Rodriguez.

While many thought that it was all due to the decision to break up with the relationship, it was to live his romance with Ben affleck (his current partner) far from that was the reason for his decision.

Precisely what led to the courtship with the former baseball player, Alex Rodríguez, was the continuous jealousy. It is worth remembering that in the middle of March of this 2021 they canceled their marriage commitment, it was a month after they announced the definitive separation.

After 4 years of relationship, it is only now that the news of the true reason for that break is known.

JLo Vs. Alex Rodríguez Who broke up with whom?

According to various sources, it would have been Jennifer Lopez who decided to separate. The lack of trust in his partner was what ended up giving him the courage to take the step and extinguish a relationship that had been going wrong for a long time.

For his part, a friend of the artist stated that in addition to jealousy on his part, she also did not feel safe: “I could not fully trust him” to which he also added: “He tried to fix it but there were too many issues to solve” .

“SOURCE: Diario AS”

Also, beyond knowing what made Jennifer Lopez decided to leave Alex Rodriguez Something else that other sources endorsed for the US media is that: “She knew it was time to quit. There were problems when approaching the wedding plans and trust problems that I couldn’t let go of ”.

