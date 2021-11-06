What is the best and worst panorama of Puebla and Toluca on Matchday 17?

Toluca aspires to a better in the general table and Puebla has practically guaranteed the playoffs, but a stumble still shakes that possibility

The closing of the Liga MX is more vibrant than ever and the possibilities of sneaking into the playoffs or the league, directly, are very latent for all teams. For this friday Puebla and Toluca play their last ticket to know where they will be in the general table and, in the case of the Devils, to know if it can be between the first four places of the classification.

There are some combinations of results that will favor both the Strip and the scarlets, which we present below.

Puebla aspires to 24 units and has no opportunity to sneak into the first four places in the general table, since Tigres, which is the current fourth site of the competition, has 25 units, so it would be impossible for Nicolás Larcamón’s pupils to catch up with the Monterrey.

However, with those 24 units, if they win, they can climb to fifth position if they win by more than two goals, since they would dethrone the Toluca of said site, direct rival. Similarly, to maintain that position, they need Cruz Azul to lose to Pumas and Monterrey not to win to America.

In the event of a tie, they reach 22 points and they only have enough to go up one place, as long as Rayados loses in his visit to the Azteca Stadium this Saturday when they clash with the Eagles.

If they lose, Puebla can still be left out of the playoffs, but they need several combinations of results to miss this phase and they can even benefit if Chivas and Mazatlán tie.

Meanwhile, Toluca can still enter the first four places in the championship. Until this past Wednesday, those led by Hernán Cristante were in those positions, but León’s victory in a pending duel left them in the repechage zone.

The Devils need to win to reach 27 units and reach third place in the general table, because with the victory of Atlas on the last date, they cannot aspire to second place, since the Rojinegros were left with 29 units.



Meanwhile, to stay in the third step, they need León and Tigres not to add three units.

However, the tie does not leave them with much chance of dreaming of entering the first four places, since despite the fact that they would tie Tigres in fourth position with 25 points, the people of Monterrey have a difference of +9 goals, so the mexiquenses should thrash out of scandal.

Meanwhile, the defeat leaves them with the same 24 points and waiting for what Cruz Azul, Monterrey and how many goals the Strip can do, because these three teams, if they win their respective matches, can pass and move to the scarlet box from fifth place.