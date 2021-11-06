Viral Photo | July 4 | Jack Nicholson’s photo in “The Shining” has gone viral for this curious reason | United States | USA | USA nnda nnrt | OFF SIDE

A photo with Jack Nicholson from the end of the iconic 1980 horror film “The Shining” unexpectedly went viral on Sunday. July 4, 2021. It’s image shows the 84-year-old actor smiling and waving while standing in front of a large crowd at the ghost-infested Overlook Hotel in a group image that was famous on July 4, 1921 in the film.

Many users of Twitter They took to social networks to point out that July 4 of this year would mark the centenary of the fictitious party, and they expressed their opinions and theories about the image. The film was based on the novel by 1977 of the same name, which was written by Stephen King, who has expressed disappointment at the adaptation of his book.

The feature film follows the writer and recovering alcoholic Jack torrance while becoming a caregiver for the Overlook Hotel on Colorado for his winter season, bringing his wife Wendy and her little son Danny, interpreted by Shelley duvall and Danny Lloyd, with the.

The movie ends when Torrance, Possessed by a ghost, he chases his wife and son through a snowy maze and freezes to death. The show was launched to initially mixed critical reception, but over time it has become one of the most famous films in horror movies.

Many viewers have speculated that the photo at the end of the feature film implies that the soul of the character of Nicholson it has been taken to the hotel, among other supernatural occurrences.

Director Stanley kubrick previously discussed photography and its implications, expressing that Torrance he may have been at the hotel prior to his arrival as a caretaker.

Exactly 100 years ago at the Overlook Hotel 🔥#TheShining pic.twitter.com/nM2IL9ZaD4 – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@ GabyMeza8) July 4, 2021

Specifically, the filmmaker commented: “The photograph of the ballroom at the end suggests the reincarnation of Jack”. He also noted that the photograph he used Kubrick was actually taken in 1921, although the head of Nicholson it had been airbrushed.

Multiple users of Twitter began to openly discuss their conclusions regarding the photo, with one specifically mentioning that Torrance I wasn’t the only person who had a history with him Overlook.

The user wrote: “I always thought that each person was a victim of the hotel. The hotel welcomed a lot of people!”. Others discussed the larger implications of the film as a social comment about various atrocities committed in the past, and one person stated that Torrance it was “linked to the hotel’s eternal violent history.”

How is this the first time I realized he’s in the devil tarot pose? pic.twitter.com/ycFYc0pWiV – Oops! All Caleb (@juszisguy) July 3, 2021

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

The boy found oranges in an overturned truck and decided to ask the prices of these before stealing them taking advantage of the collapse