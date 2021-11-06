Violet, eldest daughter of Ben Affleck, shows a casual look with a pink knit coat – New Woman

Violet Anne Affleck, the eldest daughter of Jennifer garner and Ben affleckNot only has he shown in his public appearances to have an extraordinary relationship with his parents at 15 years of age.

She has also proven to be the owner of a feminine, classic, minimalist and timeless style with which it has become a stylistic inspiration for a teenager.

With each outing with her famous parents, the young girl surprises with his elegant fashion bets in which it shows its definite meaning fashion and how much it has grown.

He did this again on his last family outing with his father and his brothers, Seraphina and Samuel, in Brentwood, California, last Sunday, October 31.

Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter has a look casual ideal for fall

According to Daily Mail, The 49-year-old actor and his children with his ex-wife were caught enjoying some quality time together as they shared a outdoor breakfast.

After the meal, the dedicated father allowed Violet lead to a service station where he showed him how to refuel his car.

At the family date, the young girl showed his style preppy casual in a look starring a cozy pink knit coat with tortoiseshell-effect buttons which he wore partially buttoned.

The teenager, who looks more like her mother every day, wore the perfect autumn garment on top of a white shirt whose neck stood out perfectly bent.

The older sister of Seraphina and Samuel complemented the look with a pair of skinny jeans, the denim pants that refuses to get off the map before the reign of the silhouettes baggy.

He also completed his comfortable outfit, but no less stylish with a pair of zblack sports snatches to preserve the comfort without losing the style.

Violet also wore her glasses and a printed mask to protect yourself from covid-19. As usual, it showed that less is more without accessories.

In fact, he limited himself to finishing off his simple and feminine outfit leaving her loose bob hair and combed to the side to frame their features.

Like her, during the outing, both her father and her brothers taught his particular sense of fashion with their outfits for the special occasion.

In this way, the family once again demonstrated his distinct individual style and the close relationship they strengthen with their recurring walks together.