Valtteri Bottas wins pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix

The Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) got the 'pole position' and will start in the first place of the Grand Prix of Mexico

MEXICO – The Finnish pilot Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) got the ‘pole position’ and will start in the first place of the Grand Prix of Mexico which will be held this Sunday at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, ahead of the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

EFE

With a best spin of 1: 15.875 that surprised the hitherto dominant Red Bull drivers, Bottas he added the nineteenth pole of his career, ahead of the two World Cup favorites, Hamilton and Verstappen, the latter theoretically the great favorite at the Mexican racetrack.

The local idol, the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez (Red Bull) had to settle for fourth place after an error on his last lap attempt that cost him an off-track.

The French Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), the Australian Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), the Monegasque Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and the British Lando Norris ( McLaren).