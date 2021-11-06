Valtteri Bottas enchanted by Mexican tacos: “I would eat about 30”

The euphoria for the Grand Prix of Mexico has not only invaded the amateurs, also several pilots have been willing to know and try a little more of our country, as is the case of Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Max verstappen (Red Bull), Nicholas latifi (Williams) and Carlos Sainz (Ferrari).

During a series of questions between the pilots and the public, Bottas stood out quite singularly, who confessed to having tried the Mexican tacos and assured that compared to those of his country they are small so it could taste a great quantity.

“I already had tacos but here they are smaller than in Europe, I would eat about 30 between breakfast, lunch and dinner “, without a doubt this comment lets us know how much you liked the famous snack at Finnish.

For his part Nicholas latifi and Carlos Sainz responded about their favorite sauce to accompany the tacos, the Canadian confused the red one with the pico de gallo so the Spanish He had to intervene to explain the difference, Lafiti remained in his position because he assured that the red itch less, contrary to Sainz who declared himself a fan of the itchiness of the green one.

