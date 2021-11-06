Under-18 and Under-20 from Pachuca cannot land in Tijuana; duels are suspended

The youth categories of Pachuca will not play against the Xolos because they could not land in Tijuana due to the closure of the city’s airport

The games of Xolos against Pachuca, of the U-18 and U-20 categories, were canceled because the Tuzos youth teams could not land in Tijuana due to the closure of the city’s airport, so they had to return to Mexico City, sources reported to ESPN Digital.

After Xolos reported, through a statement that said duels were not going to take place this Saturday, sources close to this portal trusted that the youth of the Hidalgo team landed in Hermosillo due to the closure of the air terminal.

“The U18 and U20 games are postponed because the Pachuca players in these categories could not land in Tijuana on time. The first team of the Tuzos was able to land ”, reported the frontiersmen through a message sent to the press.

While, This portal was informed that Pachuca chose to return to his city after a six-hour stopover in Hermosillo, where the flight was diverted due to problems landing in Tijuana.

Even from the Tuzo team they believe that the duels will take place until the middle of the following week, since they accumulated 22 hours of travel until noon this Saturday, because from Hermosillo they returned to Mexico City by flight and then they moved to Pachuca by truck.

So far, the Liga MX has not reported when the games will be rescheduled or has issued any comment on the matter. The U-18 category played at 1:45 p.m. this Saturday at the Caliente stadium, while the U-20 category played the same at 4:45 p.m. in the same venue, this as prior to the first team’s duel.