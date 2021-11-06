UAS student recognized for Academic Excellence in Medicine

There were 83 university students distinguished at the national level during the Recognition Ceremony for the Academic excellence in Medicine 2021, awarded by the Pfizer Scientific Institute, who were represented by the student of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS), Hugo Javier Sosa Arámbula.

In coordination with the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (AMFEM), this event has been taking place for 13 years and they always stand out UAS students.

Read more: Deputies condemn apology for the crime of femicide at a Halloween party in Culiacán, Sinaloa

“I want to express my gratitude to my alma mater: the Autonomous University of Sinaloa and its Faculty of Medicine, as well as to our rector, Dr. Jesús Madueña Molina, for having applied to receive this recognition, thank you very much for the permanent support throughout my life. training as a doctor and for being a bulwark in the training of medical professionals in my state, Sinaloa ”, Sosa Arámbula said.

The UAS student also thanked the Pfizer Scientific Institute and the AMFEM for recognizing the efforts of the students in this noble career and stated that Medicine is not only a science, it is also art and for him it is “a human act”.

“Congratulations to all my fellow winners, and I extend my congratulations to all those people who are behind each one of us, pushing us to be better (…) the future of Medicine in the country is in our hands, and together we will do our best. we can to take it to the top ”, emphasized.

Among the academic achievements of Hugo Javier Sosa Arambula It stands out having obtained the First Academic Place of the 2014-2019 Generation of the Bachelor’s Degree in General Medicine with an average of 9.93; and the National Recognition of the General Exit Exam (EGEL) of the General Medicine Degree with “Outstanding Performance”, by CENEVAL.

For her part, the president and general director of Pfizer Mexico, Constanza Losada, explained that Pfizer is a company committed to scientific and technological development and this Recognition of Academic Excellence in Medicine is a boost to those who are trained in science.

Also the executive director of the Pfizer Scientific Institute, Dr. Verónica Nateras Durante, explained that this ceremony celebrates and recognizes those talents who have demonstrated academically at the national level to stand out in the career of Medicine, they stand out for their knowledge and skills, attitude of commitment with its training process, for its integrity, responsibility and social commitment.

Read more: That Rubén Rocha Moya does not forget that we are the granary of Mexico: agricultural producers

The president of the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (AMFEM), Dr. Jorge Eugenio Valdez García, and as a special guest, Dr. José Ángel Córdoba Villalobos, former Secretary of Health and Public Education, also participated.