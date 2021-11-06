‘Tuca Ferretti never prepared to beat the current Tigres squad’

The Tigers will face FC Juárez already Ricardo Ferretti, a technician who marked a golden age with the Felines; however, to Miguel Herrera does not worry that the Tuca he knows his squad perfectly, since he assured that he never prepared to face them.

“They always tell you that the coach knows the players, never in those five years did he face them, he prepared his players to win, they achieved important things, he did not prepare the games to beat them.

“Now, this game will have to prepare him to beat the players he directed, you can know the strengths and weaknesses of some players, but they will highlight the strengths more, 90 percent of this team is armed by him, he knows the team, but they they know the technician, but it does not happen there, but by what you work in the week “, commented the Piojo Herrera.

The technician of the Tigers He highlighted the emotional return that Ferretti will have to the Volcán court, but he also hopes that feeling will end when the game starts.

“Everyone will gladly give him a big hug, they achieved very good things, it will be emotional, but that emotion must remain until before the game starts, as soon as it starts it is the rival we want to beat, today we represent one institution with another people, we want to be successful, and when the game is over, get closer to him again, but the mission will be to win, “he said.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TUCA ABOUT TIGERS FANS: ‘I AM CONCERNED HOW I’M GOING TO RECEIVE THEM’