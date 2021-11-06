Tristán, Yahir’s son, confirmed to be bisexual and debuted on OnlyFans

Yahir’s eldest son confirmed to be bisexual

Days after a show magazine published the news, it is now Tristan Othon Fierros who used his social networks to break the silence and speak freely on the subject. The eldest son of the singer Yahir confirmed that his true sexual orientation is bisexuality and asked the media to stop labeling him without first hearing “his own voice” what he says. In addition, the rapper also took the opportunity to share his user of OnlyFans and ensure that there will be a lot of erotic content for women and men.

“I’m gay? I’m not gay. I’m a bisexual person, let’s drop the labels, dude. There is something beyond this issue, love, man, is liberal because you have to live. I don’t consider myself a gay person, I don’t consider myself a heterosexual person either, I consider myself a bisexual person and that’s perfect for me”, Explained when starting his live on Instagram.

It was not difficult for him to realize that he was attracted to both genders, because one day men began to attract his attention and he decided to have his first relationship. His mother, Jacqueline Fierros, was the only one to find out, well since August he has not had contact with his fatherbut hopes to get your support.

The influencer denied some parts of his interview for an entertainment magazine (Photo: Instagram / @ tristan_gss)

“I don’t know why they say that I realized until now that I am bi, because I have always known it, people have always known it, it was very obvious. It’s not so much about me, I feel like people are focusing a lot on that but if people wanted to clarify this question and I also wanted to clarify that, but let’s stop saying ‘let’s look at him because he’s bisexual‘. For me this is being like the others, it’s cool, “he added.

Trsitan took the opportunity to disprove some parts of your interview with TVNotes where they mentioned that he asked for “unconditional love” and fix his relationship with Yahir, since at some point he got tired of living like him, with his fame for his participation in The academy, before the society that only located him for being the son of the singer. The influencer scoffed at the phrase: “Love is not required. Love me as I am, I want that. I miss you ”, as he mentioned that this was not how he said it.

“My dad will accept me as it is” Tristán mentioned (Photo: Instagram / @ tristan_gss)

For this reason, the followers of the influencer they questioned him about his relationship with his father since he previously confirmed that he has not actually seen him, much less has spoken to him directly about his sexuality:

“My dad will accept me whatever; he’s my dad, I know him better than anyone else. He is a super loving and caring person, respectful, clearly he is going to accept me. What I’m thinking that he might not accept is the way I could have handled it, it could have been a lack of communication, but of course he accepts me and everything will be fine, “he mentioned.

Tristán also denied that he has a relationship with a man (Photo: Instagram / @ tristan_gss)

Tristan also argued that the news about a relationship with another man was false since he does not “work” in monogamous relationships but “believe in polyamory”. He also mentioned that despite his sexuality he has a sexual inclination more for women so perhaps I would never be sentimental with a man.

“I would not have a romantic relationship with a man. Notice that I lean more towards women. I am struck by various aspects of men; I also accept that it is a very important psychological issue that we must know about and we must inform ourselves, güey. We all have a feminine side and that I accept it more than others is different”, He confessed to his followers.

He ended his broadcast by sharing the link to his OnlyFans profile and ensuring that there will be content for both sexes where morbid and eroticism will abound.

