Treasury reduces stimulus to gasoline: how much will you pay in taxes

A dispatcher at a gas station. (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Once again, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reduced the tax incentives to the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) for Magna, Premium and Diesel gasoline. In that sense, drivers will have to pay more taxes.

The measure was revealed through the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF), and will be effective as of this Saturday 6 November and until next Friday 12 of the same month.

And it is necessary to remember that in Mexico the Special Tax on Production and Services is charged (IEPS) Federal, which determines the SHCP, in relation to the exchange rate, international oil reference prices and logistics costs.

Prices can always vary. (Photo: Reuters)

As established, for this Saturday the gasoline will be as follows:

* Premium (red) .- The tax rate will be 1.68 pesos, after applying a 61.10% stimulus.

* Magna (green) .- Your stimulus will be 81.77%, so drivers will pay 0.93 pesos for the tax.

* Diesel.- The quota will be at 2.32 with a stimulus percentage of 58.63%.

Gasoline costs can always vary in the country, due to a wide variety of factors, among which are: reference prices, taxes and logistics.

The reference cost is based on international oil prices, since it is quoted in dollars globally, therefore, the average cost of gasoline in this case will change with respect to the dollar-peso exchange rate.

Average prices in Mexico today are as follows:

-Regular gasoline average price per liter: 20,533 pesos

-Premium gasoline average price per liter: 22,892 pesos

-Diesel average price per liter: 21,809 pesos

(Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Meanwhile, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) makes a site available to the public, in order to provide updated information on the service stations that sell gasoline and diesel with the highest and lowest prices in the Mexican Republic. .

According to Profeco, the “Who is who in gasoline prices” classification is constructed from the prices reported to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) by the permit holders for the sale of gasoline and diesel to the public.

In addition, there are some applications that are responsible for locating the gas stations with the cheapest costs both in Mexico City and in the State of Mexico thanks to technology.

Profeco also makes available to users the Liter X Liter App, available on IOS and Android.

To check the price of gasoline by station, you can access the following website of the Government of Mexico.

Costs can also be modified for logistical reasons (transportation and storage), that is, if fuel prices rise when transporting oil and refined gasoline in pipes or by ship, prices will also increase. Other factors that influence fuel prices are given by geographic location.

KEEP READING

Gasoline price in Mexico City November 6

Gas prices: how to know where they sell it cheapest from your phone

Premium gasoline is sold in Mexico for up to 25.5 pesos per liter: they denounce “gasolinezo”