Trader Forecasts Bitcoin Price Fall to $ 55,000

Bitcoin (BTC) denied bullish momentum its big break on Nov. 4, as side action dragged the market closer and closer to $ 60,000.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Those who are dedicated to BTC are in “buy during the fall” mode

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that the BTC / USD pair was back below $ 62,000 at 8am UTC.

The pair had a tough 24 hours after hitting local highs above $ 64,000, finally bouncing off $ 60,000 in a brief but significant drop.

The plebs continue to stack. – Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) November 4, 2021

While some suggested that the price action was a giveaway to investors looking to add BTC to their storehouse before a bigger climb, analysts were more focused on longer time frames.

“The BTC retest has been successful for three weeks in a row so far”, he pointed Rekt Capital on the strength of the brand of USD 60,000.

“It’s unfolding exactly as I expected – BTC completed its bounce to $ 64,000 and the ETH cycle hit over $ 4,600,” said fellow Crypto analyst Edmeanwhile, on a more cautious note on current price movements.

“Pulling back now, it has to be seen if we actually go that deep. When correct, BTC at USD ~ 55,000 and ETH at USD 37-3,800. “

Although not pleasant as a result, a drop to the $ 50,000 range has long been on the table, but Bitcoin has still been able to maintain its overall bullish trajectory as a result..

All-time highs for altcoins keep coming

Altcoins, meanwhile, continued to team up to hit new all-time highs in a curious departure from Bitcoin’s uninspiring short-term performance.

On Thursday, it was Ether (ETH) turn to cool off from its new peak, while Solana (SOL) rose to outperform the rest of the top 10 cryptocurrencies. by market capitalization.

SOL / USD (FTX) 1-hour candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Polkadot (DOT) also returned after Wednesday’s consolidation, reaching $ 54.55 to set a new record of his own.

