Toyota’s ‘anti-Kwid’ is already a reality: it’s called Aygo X

The new generation of Toyota Aygo is official. The hatchback adds an “X” and becomes an adventurer-style crossover.

As the Japanese brand announced exactly a month ago, today all the details of the new Toyota Aygo X, the new identity and concept of the vehicle dedicated to the European market. It will not only be urban but it will also take its course outside the city.

That’s how it is! Aygo, now Aygo X, has adopted for this new business cycle that begins a crossover appearance and even some functionalities of this type of vehicle. There are also changes in its dimensions and technological improvements on board.

At first glance, the model faithfully complies with the characteristics of the Toyota Aygo X Prologue Concept, presented at the time as an “urban revolution”. It must be said that the “X” in his name will read as “Cross” and then we will know its details.

News on the outside

We will start by saying that the new Toyota Aygo X is based on the GA-B platform with which it has been possible for the vehicle to be now longer, reaching the 3.70 meters in length. This also meant a greater wheelbase of 2.43 meters.

That’s not all, because it has gained 12.3 centimeters in width, it is five centimeters taller and the trunk volume is 231 liters, 60 more than its predecessor. Likewise, the greater height above the ground is evident and has 18-inch wheels.

Its aesthetic highlights the modern design of its front with new bumpers and led headlights. The black moldings applied to different parts of the body give it the crossover style and at the rear there is an innovative vertical light play.

Technology and mechanics in the Toyota Aygo X

Looking on board the little crossover offers a bold and youthful atmosphere It includes an ambient light system to adjust to the taste of the occupants. Nine-inch touchscreen for media center and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Multiple navigation functions are included and cloud connectivity, Toyota Smart Connect system and Toyota Safety Sense in terms of safety and driving assistance. In addition to structural reinforcements for shock absorption.

Under the hood there are no major news and there the same 1.0-liter gasoline engine was installed. 72 hp of power and 205 Nm of maximum torque. Standard has a five-speed manual transmission and will be offered as an option S-CVT gearbox.

The new generation Toyota Aygo X will begin to be sold in Europe as of March 2022 and the version will be added Aygo X Limited with more equipment. If it were sold in South America it would be a competition for Renault Kwid and Fiat Mobi. Which one would you prefer?

Jessica Paola Vera García.

