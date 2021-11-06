TOP 5: Series to watch on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video

There is no doubt that there is a large number of streaming platforms that offer us a wide range of options to see that it is difficult to choose. That is why at Cultura Geek we bring you five series to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Meet them here!

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The series based on the movie franchise of the same name is perfect for horror fans. The plot of the series is quite similar to that of the first film, as we follow a group of teenagers who are chased a year after they were involved in a fatal accident on the night of their graduation.

I Know What You Did Last Summer have eight episodes. Currently, you can see the top six since the series premieres one chapter per week. The season finale would come to Amazon Prime Video on November 12 of this year.

Maradona: Blessed Dream

If you are Argentine or a soccer fan in general, this series will surely please you. Maradona: Blessed Dream is a biopic of the renowned Argentine footballer Diego Armando Maradona. The series will show us all the most important moments in the life of the footballer, both in his personal and professional life.

Mainly, the series will cover the life of Diego from its humble origins in Fiorito, his career in Europe and his triumphant time for the Argentine team in the national team ’86. Maradona: Blessed Dream have 10 episodes, of which the first four are already available. The premiere of the rest of the chapters will arrive gradually. As reported by Amazon, two chapters a week will arrive and the last one will be released on November 25.

Modern love

The series based on a newspaper column New York Times premiered its second season a few weeks ago. Modern love shows us different stories focused on relationships, love and human connections. Its first season had a very interesting cast of which the actresses stood out Tina fey and Anne Hathaway, the latter played a woman with bipolar disorder that caught many.

The second season also has a very interesting cast, but the one that attracts the most attention is the actor Kit Harington. Many agree that the story starring the former game of Thrones It is one of the most moving of the season. The two seasons of Modern Love are available on the platform and you may get a few tears.

Nine Perfect Strangers

The series is based on the novel of the same name by 2018 by Liane Moriarty and in it we see nine strangers who must stay in a retreat for 10 days on Tranquillum House, a health and wellness center in the fictional city of Cabrillo, California. The resort promises to transform and heal the guests who stay there.

However, everything seems to indicate that Tranquillum House It is not what it promises to be and guests are about to discover many secrets about them and everything that the resort hostess has hidden, Masha. In the cast are Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and many other renowned stars. The series features eight chapters, all already available on the platform streaming.

The Boys

And it wouldn’t be a list of recommendations from Amazon Prime Video without one of his most recognized and beloved series. The Boys It shows us a world where superheroes are real but they are very different from the prototype that everyone has of superheroes. Our protagonists are The Boys, a group of normal people who face these Super who dominate the world with the intention of unmasking their abuses and corruptions.

The series has two seasons and its third season will premiere sometime next year. Many fans of the series are looking forward to the new season after the events at the end of the second, which were a bit disturbing but interesting at the same time.

