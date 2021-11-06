Tom Holland will go in search of treasures in a new movie out of PlayStation | Cinema | Entertainment

He will star in ‘Uncharted’ along with Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg, to give life to a young Nathan Drake, the iconic video game hero.

The transition from one character to another is one of the many challenges an actor faces throughout his career. Some of the best in the business fully immerse themselves in their roles and have to take long breaks between projects. Others must enter and exit various characters due to their busy schedules. Tom Holland recently told a funny story about bringing a bit of his character from Uncharted to the set of Spider-man 3. “I was doing this scene (in Spider-Man 3) where I walk into a building and there’s a great cinematic shot behind me, and Amy Pascal – one of the producers – took me aside and said, ‘Why are you walking like this? You are walking like a man; you have to walk like a child ‘. I went back and looked at the monitor, and I could see that he was walking with arrogance and confidence. Jon Watts – the director – said, ‘Okay, it’s Nathan Drake. We’ll fix it and get Peter Parker back. ‘

The actor of Spider-man revealed that the character transition is not as easy as it seemsas he was bringing some distinctive Nathan Drake characteristics to his portrayal of Peter Parker.

Uncharted it’s “just the beginning” of Sony’s efforts to expand into new media, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra said last year. And with Tom Holland in the leading role we will see the young man don the explorer’s suit and give life to a young Nathan Drake, the iconic character created from a video game.

Holland has expressed optimism for the project from the beginning, saying the film will appeal to a wider audience because it is an origin story, and then when filming began, he commented that filming was “going very well” and that it was everything. that “dreamed”. But in the portal of GQ the actor recently criticized himself: “As soon as you start to worry about ‘do I look good in this take?’ Acting becomes more than just playing a character. I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted in which I fell under that spell of being ‘I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment, ‘”and he went on to say that the experience had taught him an“ important lesson ”about his attitude toward certain elements of the role. He admitted that while it remains to be seen whether he successfully delivered Nathan’s great ‘action hero’ moments, he would probably consider taking a different approach to how he plays these types of characters in the future. “

Uncharted is the film adaptation of the popular video game and since the first trailer was released –in which the Spanish Antonio Banderas and the American Mark Wahlberg also appear as protagonists–, the appreciations of the fans of the video game franchise predict good success.

Directors like David O. Russell (Silver Linings Playbook, 2012), Travis Knight (Bumblebee, 2018), among many others, were behind this project until Ruben Fleischer (Venom, 2018) took over. The film chronicles the origins of the bounty hunters Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan (the latter is embodied by Wahlberg) and serves as a prequel to video games.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’.

According to those who were able to enjoy the sneak peek at Comic-Con 2021, held in July, many of the scenes are very reminiscent of games Uncharted. In fact, the scenes looked like they were taken straight from the games, rather than just being inspired by them. In the images shown you can see some clues about the plot of the film. One photo shows a mysterious artifact and the other shows a book about the famous explorer Fernando de Magallanes. They both come with a quote as shared on the film’s official Twitter account: “The adventure begins. Know the bleak future without fear and conquer the unknown. Fernando de Magallanes ”.

To create Drake’s look and personality, the video game company Naughty Dog relied on actor Johnny Knoxville, actor Harrison Ford, and heroes from pulp movies, novels, and magazines. Drake possesses a lot of willpower, but he often jokes during the game. The designers focused on giving you realistic reactions to your surroundings, such as stumbling while running, barely jumping over obstacles, or acknowledging the absurdity of some situations you find yourself in within the game’s storyline.

While video game adaptations are historically difficult to pull off, Uncharted He managed to hook Tom Holland, even though he has had a very busy schedule lately. He recently teamed up with brothers Anthony and Joe Russo to Cherry, the couple’s first feature film as director outside of the MCU since You, Me and Dupree 2006.

Cherry is part of Tom Holland’s recent move toward more dramatic roles as he plays an opioid-addicted bank robber with post-traumatic stress disorder. One of his recent forays into more serious territory was with the 2020 Netflix movie. The devil all the time, in which he starred alongside an impressive cast.

The third entry in the current trilogy of Spider-man by Marvel and Sony –No way home– is expected to hit theaters on December 17 and will be part of the highly anticipated Phase 4 of the MCU.

The franchise of Uncharted It was launched in 2007 and became one of the most profitable PlayStation brands (owned by Sony), selling more than 2.5 million copies in less than two years.

In recent years franchises such as Assassin’s creed (2016), by Michael Fassbender, or Prince of Persia, by Jake Gyllenhaal, have fueled a renewed interest in bringing video games to the big screen.

Uncharted It will be released in theaters on February 18, 2022.