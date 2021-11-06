Today’s Free Fire Codes November 5, 2021; all free rewards

We welcome the month of November and in Free fire we found more daily free rewards codes for redeem on the official Garena website and thus get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, November 5, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website and leave you with other pieces of interest.
On the other hand, you also have several articles of Free fire in which we tell you how you can get auto headshot shots, how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile, all the flag codes and how to put them on the profile and how to put your nickname invisible. In addition, you have guides to learn how to recover your Free Fire account with ID and how to get memory fragments.
🏀 Someone approaches the battlefield in style 😎
Soon there will be a new character in Free Fire, what ability would you like him to have? 👀 pic.twitter.com/bFjIxmuXer
– Free Fire LATAM 💀🏵 (@freefirelatino) November 5, 2021
Free Fire: November 5 Reward Codes
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- PUSR0KI57R77
- X99TK56XDJ4X Special gift
- FFDGQMRE52B Free Diamond Coupon
- FFUJMNLOSOAC Head Hunting Parachute
- FFCD63Q8O2Q3 Animal Weapon Loot Box
- FFIC79UTM6GU Vandal Rebellion Weapons Loot Box
- TCREAWCMZJPR Vandal Riot / Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Box
- 9GJT66HNDCLN Weapon Loot Box
- QNUH4C1G5QBQ
- ZFUJWLLPG4P4
- MX20UBTUSJKA
- UNGQ36T7BHZJ
- E71XWBFU6RO7
- 9SR8E1WJEHF6
How to redeem Free Fire reward codes
- To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams