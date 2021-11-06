Today’s Free Fire Codes November 5, 2021; all free rewards

We welcome the month of November and in Free fire we found more daily free rewards codes for redeem on the official Garena website and thus get items like diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. Therefore, here we leave you with the codes for this Friday, November 5, in addition to reminding you of the method to redeem them on the official Garena website and leave you with other pieces of interest.

Free Fire: November 5 Reward Codes

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

PUSR0KI57R77

X99TK56XDJ4X Special gift

FFDGQMRE52B Free Diamond Coupon

FFUJMNLOSOAC Head Hunting Parachute

FFCD63Q8O2Q3 Animal Weapon Loot Box

FFIC79UTM6GU Vandal Rebellion Weapons Loot Box

TCREAWCMZJPR Vandal Riot / Justice Fighter Weapon Loot Box

9GJT66HNDCLN Weapon Loot Box

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

MX20UBTUSJKA

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

E71XWBFU6RO7

9SR8E1WJEHF6

How to redeem Free Fire reward codes

To begin we must enter the Free Fire rewards site Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered with Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID. At that moment, a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear. Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question in the mail section, in the lobby.

Source: prepareexams