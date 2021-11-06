those who do not fear the blackout or shortages

Immersed in the era of pandemics, blackouts and shortages, the preparers They have resurfaced in Spanish society as the makers of alcohol during prohibition. This movement, which had its origins in the 1930s in Anglo-Saxon territory, did not become a way of life until the most tense years of the Cold War between the former Soviet Union and the West.

Pushed by the nuclear terror and monetary inflation, thousands of families began to build safe havens and accumulate resources of all kinds throughout the United States to be prevented in the event of a global catastrophe. A current, that of preparationism, which was born impregnated by the liberal conservatism that has been spicing up the public and political life of the great American power for decades. A position that defended individual freedom and the accumulation of goods above all else.

Harry browneA former candidate for the presidency of the United States for the Libertarian party and analyst, he began giving seminars in the 1960s on how to survive a currency collapse. It was complemented by dozens of authors who delved into the economic chaos, as well as survival manuals where it was indicated what to build and what goods to acquire in order to be well prepared when the angel Moroni sounded his trumpet.

Although the religious and pseudo-apocalyptic aspect has always been present from the beginning, the reality is that the current preparationists respond almost exclusively to an existential pragmatism. As Sylvester Stallone coined in ‘Rambo: Cornered Part II’, they seek to live “day by day.”

Spain, preparers of origin

While it is true that preparationism has come to our country as a received inheritance, the component of survival, vision of the future and capacity for sacrifice that it implies is not alien to us at all. The Iberian Peninsula, once a battlefield and a fundamental part of history, has witnessed how we have carved that gene tartessian that still oozes. To show a button. Before giving in to Asdrúbal ‘el Bello’, the son-in-law of Amílcar Barca and founder of Carthago Nova, Iberians and Tartessos gathered supplies and fled to the mountains to better resist the harassment and demolition of the Barca family. There were no zombies or blackouts, but there was a lineage to perpetuate.

Centuries of invasions, wars and miseries, all watered with the nostalgic scent of resilience, right up to our days of cellars and gallons of drinking water. Many are the preparationism associations that have emerged in Spain, such as’Lobo 7 Survival Training Center‘, a center where the renowned’ prepper ‘Raúl Hurtado teaches the basics to face any extraordinary situation. Another very picturesque and recognizable character of the phenomenon is Pablo, very distinguished on his Youtube channel and Instagram account ‘Vida Salvaje Survación’. Whether they are in this trend or not, the skills these people possess are curious and admirable.

JC’s basement with provisions. / Clara Rodriguez

A perfectly informed ‘prepper’

In the middle of the mountains of Madrid, we are welcomed by JC, a preparator with several years of experience. Consultant in the largest logistics and air transport company in the world, he asks us not to publish his name for personal reasons. Although its initiation occurred as a result of consuming entertainment products such as’The walking dead‘and’ Cuarto Milenio ‘, which show or speak of extreme situations for humanity, his extensive work experience and educational convictions have led him to make this hobby a way of existing.

“I have always felt an attraction to nature, especially enhanced by summers of camping. The ‘boom’ of preparationism came after ‘The Walking Dead’, which made many people interested in these issues. That’s where my bug was born. It’s true that in Spain the information that we had ten years ago was very limited. Everything has come to us from the United States, where there is a much larger military and survival culture than here. That is why we were going to inform each other there. National Geographic released a series of chapters that greatly helped to give value to the figure of the ‘prepper’. The more you get in, the more you want. You need this knowledge for your day-to-day life “, exposes our adventurer.

Having a strategic advantage over others is essential to be successful if your instincts are activated. survival. Within the framework, there are two great currents. Those who believe that it is important to belong to a whole, let’s call it a club or association, and others, including JC, who think that it is best to know something in depth and not reveal your strategy to anyone else. A return to the hermit secrecy of another era. He is detached from any type of community.

Watertight box with essential tools. / Clara Rodriguez

The problem is real

“For my profession within the logistics industry, we see the situation in the world on a daily basis. There are stops in production chains of very important car and motorcycle brands, in addition to a lot of electronics that are not reaching their destination due to a huge lack of materials for its elaboration. drivers, chips or basic minerals. It is not insignificant that there can be a large-scale shortage or even blackouts. You have to know how to deal with it, you have to have a minimum of preparation, “he explains.

JC raises the issue to the political level. Makes a veiled criticism of certain statements of the government of the nation. “When Mr. Garzón says that the shortage is something mental, that if we think about it we are going to push ourselves to buy excess food without needing it and promote a real lack of provisions, he is lying. Perhaps out of ignorance, but it is not true.”

“I have already told you (a graph made by a leading logistics data company in its sector shows us) the real problems that air transport is having to bring and carry products, machinery, fuel and all kinds of necessary elements so that the world works. This is real. Look at the air cargo capacity development Between North America and Europe, both exports and imports have decreased by more than 20% compared to previous years. This causes a rise in prices that ends up undermining capacity. Supply falls and demand continues to rise but things do not come, generating a shortage of product and the consequent shortage “, analyzes JC.

For our companion, the question is to know what to do once the event that triggers the crisis occurs. The day after is key to trying to continue with your daily life more or less normally. That is the philosophy it embraces. There are different types of ‘preppers’, many of them focus on a survival in the forest, Bear Grylls style, star of the television program ‘The last survivor’. Yours is designed to endure at home with your family with sufficient resources until you decide whether to choose one destination or another.

“Although people take it as a joke, it is something very important. When the health pandemic began, in my house we had masks from day one, which made everything a lot easier for us. In the middle of Filomena, we were able to stay at home because we had all the necessary supplies and items, shovel included, so we could only worry about taking our dog out to the street to relieve himself, “explains JC.

A team to match

In the middle of a tremendously well decorated and stylish apartment, JC points a finger at us. watertight box and a waterproof backpack in the left corner of the room. “One of the things that determines my profile as a preparationist is to have a 72-hour backpack ready (as it is known in the slang ‘prepper’) prepared for any contingency”. Like the Ark of the Covenant, JC opens this hermetic sarcophagus where nothing is missing and everything has its logical explanation.

Some tools from the 72-hour backpack. / Clara Rodriguez

Fire extinguishers, medicine cabinet, compasses, batteries, matches, a flint, flashlights, duct tape, knives, filters for water, multifunction knives, octopuses, all kinds of lighters and a myriad of elements that, according to him, serve to solve any inconvenience that may arise once we leave home when the catastrophe explodes.

After the aperitif is consumed, JC guides us to the basement of his house, one that is accessed after passing through a total of six doors, although he clarifies that the distance with his two cars (loaded with gasoline and ready for action) is the minimum and essential to take flight. Moments after the key activates the cylinder of the lock and the last gate opens, we observe the tremendous reservation that accumulates there.

Above all, a large quantity of canned food stands out, both for him and his wife and for his dog, paper and cotton swabs in huge quantities that could serve as a bargaining chip in case of financial collapse, a stove with its respective reserves of fuel, sleeping bags, drinking water, an ax, a shovel, soaps and other personal hygiene items.

Education as a basis

As a final argument, and to underline that preparationism should go one step further and leave the small niche it occupies, JC praises the procedures used and the real value it possesses. “All this is invented, they are techniques put in place by the armies. Beyond crazy people who wait for the zombie apocalypse, everything is based on historical laws of survival. The trench warfare gave rise to stockpiling food, just like the Battle del Álamo also served to invent certain resources that are used today, “he explains.

JC points out that we must end the existing perception that this knowledge is useless outside the security, health and fire departments. Knowing how to make a turnstile or light a fire can help you on a vacation in the mountains or a walk with your child in the forest. “We have been in Spain for twenty years fighting to see if we give religion, ethics or education for citizenship, when it could be first aid or road traffic so that, when the time comes, we know what to do in extraordinary circumstances. “

Almost always associated with this movement to an ideological bias closer to the right, JC ends the conversation by asking to focus on what is important. “Taking care of yourself, your family or knowing how to act in times of crisis has no ideology. It is pure and simple survival. That is the important thing,” he concludes.