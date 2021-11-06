This was the sad childhood that actor Johnny Depp had

John Christopher Depp II, better known in the film industry as Johnny depp, is one of the best actors of all time. He has proven to be an artist in every sense of the word, a true multi-faceted actor. Throughout his career we have seen him play all kinds of characters in movies like “The young scissorhands“,”Charlie and the chocolate factory“,”Alice in Wonderland“,”Pirates of the Caribbean” and many more.

But behind his success and fame in Hollywood, there is a sad past. Johnny Depp did not have the childhood that every child should.

A series of private documents about Johnny Depp’s parents’ divorce, which has revealed that the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (where he played the Captain Jack Sparrow), was abandoned by his parents during his adolescence.

These documents were discovered by the American actor and producer Paul Barresi, during his research for the new Discovery series + “Johnny Depp v Amber Heard”. When his parents divorced, the actor was 15 years old.

According to the Page Six portal, in these documents his mother Betty Sue Depp, upon divorcing John Depp in 1978, stated that her son John Christopher Depp II was already emancipated.

The wife hereby acknowledges that the youngest son of the parties, John C. Depp II, is fully emancipated and self-sufficient.

However, the reality of Johnny depp it was not like that. “It goes without saying that, at 17, Johnny was still not financially self-sufficient and far from emancipated, as far as I’m concerned, his mother disowned him at a time when he undoubtedly needed her most. “said Paul Barresi.

The actor has told in several interviews that he started using drugs at the age of 11 and dropped out of high school at 16, as he dreamed of being a singer. He witnessed the multiple fights and attacks between his parents; as a way to “escape” from that harsh reality consumed marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD and the hallucinogenic mushrooms.

His relationship with his parents was not good; he refers to his father as a person who was always absent; his mother raised him and his three siblings, noting that his childhood was unhappy.

At his mother’s funeral, he revealed to everyone present the complicated relationship they had: “he was perhaps the meanest human being I have ever met in my life,” said the actor in an interview.

Many times he would hit us for no reason, hit us with the phone or throw the ashtray at our heads.

