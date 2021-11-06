This was the qualification of Checo Pérez and the pole of Valtteri Bottas

MEXICO CITY – Qualification of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix.

Mexican GP, ​​track, times, at the moment

AFP via Getty Images

In Q2, another 15 minutes, the best 10 advance to Q3 and the compound of tires with which they mark their best lap will be with which they must start the race on Sunday.

Q3 lasts 12 minutes.

MINUTE BY MINUTE

–0:00 POLE POSITION FOR VALTTERI BOTTAS with 1: 15.875

Mercedes makes 1-2 with Hamilton 1: 16.020

3.- Verstappen 1: 16.225

4.- Pérez 1: 16.324

5.- Gasly

6.- Sainz

7 Ricciardo

8 Leclerc

9 Tsunoda

10 Norris

– CHECO PÉREZ has a mishap GOES LONG in the eses.

–2:30 Ferraris, Red Bulls, Mercedes come out in that order.

– Everyone prepares for the last attempt. Olé, Olé, Checoooo, Checoooo is heard in the stands.

– 5:30 BOTTAS drops to 1: 15.875, first to reach 1 minute 15 seconds.

2.- Hamilton

3.- Verstappen

4.- Pérez

5.- Gasly

6.- Leclerc

7.- Ricciardo

8.- Sainz

9.- Tsunoda

10.- Norris

– START THE Q3!

– 0:00 ENDS Q2 with the following positions:

1.- Hamilton 1: 16.474 (M)

2.- Verstappen 1: 16.483 (S)

3.- Tsunoda 1: 16.701 (S)

4.- Bottas 1: 16,864 (M)

5.- Gasly 1: 16.995 (M)

6.- Leclerc 1: 17.034 (M)

7.- Pérez 1: 17.055 (M)

8.- Ricciardo (M)

9.- Sainz (M)

10.- NorrisV (M)

LEFT OUT

11.- Vettel 12. -Raikkonen 13.- Russel 14.- Giovinazzi 15.- Ocon

– GIOVINAZZI’S SHOCK at the end of Q2.

– 3:00 Verstappen comes out with soft tires, Pérez stays in socks.

– 4:30 The final attacks are coming to define the Top 10.

– 6:10 YUKI TSUNODALOW TO 1: 16,701! and ranks third on soft tires.

–7:50 Leclerc improves his time and puts himself in fifth, ahead of Perez.

9:50 POSITIONS: Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc, Pérez.

– 11:17 The first round of Checo Pérez is 1: 17.055, but Verstappen breaks the cvronos with 1: 16.483 and Hamilton it gets very close with 1: 16.499.

– They go out first ALL WITH MEDIUM TIRES, Leclerc, Verstappen Bottas, Pérez and Vettel.

-BEGIN THE Q2, 15:00 minutes to get the 10 fastest and 5 drivers are out.

– 0:00 ENDS Q1 with the following positions:

1.- Valtteri Bottas 1: 16,727

2.- Charles Leclerc

3.- Verstappen

4.- Gasly

5.- Pérez

6.- Hamilton

7.- Tsunoda

8.- Vettel 9.- Sainz 10.- Norris 11.- Raikkone 12.- Ricciardo 13.- Giovinazzi 14.- Russell 15.- Ocon

They stayed out

16.- Fernando Alonso

17.- Latifi

18.- Schumacher

19.- Mazepin

20 .- Stroll

– 1:55 CZECH PÉREZ, in third place, in back of Verstappen and Bottas with 1: 17.003

– THE MERCEDES CONTRACT AND GET 2-3 With Bottas (1: 16.959) and Hamilton (1: 17.207).

– 5:34 IN Q1 … Verstappen and Pérez make it 1-2, the Dutchman drops from 1:17 and scores 1: 16.788, by 1: 17.451.

They follow Bottas, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who is .788 thousandths of Max.

– Gasly scores 1: 17.746 and it gets first.

– 8:40 on the clock Pérez comes out on the track.

– The car of Sainz loses power and stands still on the track. They ask him on the radio to reset and restart when everyone already feared another red flag.

– RESTART Q1!

– Under investigation Raikkonen for cutting the pit line.

–Q1 WILL RESUME at 2:33 pm after a 22 minute wait.

.-At this time, Charles Leclerc of Ferrari He is the fastest of those who managed to complete the lap before the mishap of Stroll. His time 1: 17.991.

Only six other drivers set times: Sebastian Vettel (1: 18.490), Carlos Sainz (1: 18.583), Antonio Giovinazzi, Raikkonen and Mazepin.

-After 10 minutes, they still cannot repair the wall.

– Michael Masi, race director, in person arrives at the scene of the accident to supervise the repair of the same.

– 10:58 REMAINING IN Q1 who is standing on what they fix the Techpro barrier.

– Stroll’s crash wrecks the turn of Checo Pérez. Stroll he stepped on the dirty part at the exit of the pearled curve and lost control until he hit the wall at the height of the start of the grid.

– SHOCK… Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) has an accident on the straight and causes the RED FLAG.

– Pérez starts his return and it is in good rhythm in sector 1.

-12: 30 time remaining in Q1 Checo Pérez takes to the track.

-Now Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) joins to start his qualifying work.

–Nicholas latifi Williams is the first car to hit the track, followed by Mick schumacher (Haas) and Nikita mazepin (Haas).

– START THE Q1!

– Three minutes before the start of Q1, Checo Pérez’s father installed himself in the Red Bull garage to support the man from Guadalajara.

– We are 10 minutes away from the start of qualifying, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez the expectation is great after Sergio Pérez set the best time in FP3.

