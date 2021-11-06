This is the watch that Keanu Reeves has given to the team of ‘John Wick’

Keanu reeves He is one of those actors that we have known forever and it seems that time does not pass for him. The Hollywood star has just finished filming his new movie, ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, and has decided to make a gift to part of the team. It is a watch, quite difficult to obtain at the moment, by the way, due to the interruptions in the production chain that have occurred due to the coronavirus pandemic. This has led to a shortage of clocks of the brand, but Keanu Reeves has managed to achieve it.

The watch itself that the actor has given is a Rolex Submariner. In fact, he asked to personalize each one of them before gifting it to part of the team with a message, making sure they always remember the time they spent recording the film. Specifically, he has given 4 watches to the 4 ‘doubles’: Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang.

The Rolex Submariner was first introduced in 1953 and has served as the inspiration for the vast majority of modern diver’s watches.

The Rolex Keanu Reeves gifted to part of the team features a redesigned 41mm Oyster case, its distinctive dial with large luminescent indexes, its unidirectional rotating bezel with Cerachrom disc and its Oyster bracelet. Visualization Chromalight The dial is an innovation that improves visibility in dark environments, an essential feature for divers.

Who wouldn’t want a friend like Keanu Reeves?

Rolex Submariner

Introduced in 1953, the Submariner is the first waterproof diving wristwatch up to 100 meters deep. This was the second major achievement in waterproofing technical mastery, following the 1926 invention of the Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. The Submariner was a milestone in watchmaking history and it became the quintessential diver’s watch. Currently, the Submariner guarantees a water resistance of up to 300 meters (1000 feet).