This is the oil that Nicole Kidman uses to have a perfect hair

Nicole Kidman, fed up with stereotypes, I decided unleash her precious wild curls at 54 years old. We first met her iconic reddish mane in the 80s and since then she has tried to hide it with wigs or by spending hours tied to a hair straightener. The actress explained years ago in an interview that her hair is “Very fine, with a lot of volume and a closed curl” and that it is not manageable “to do any hairstyle with it”.

However, in these times with the ‘body positive’ as a flag, What better way to accept ourselves than by wearing our natural hair? And this is what Kidman has done, disheveled and wearing a beautiful copper hair. His trick? A hair oil that hydrates your curls and prevents frizz. The actress has revealed to us in her best interview what this liquid gold is and has confessed that she uses the mythical oil daily Rejuvenating Oil by Philip B (Audrey Hepburn’s famous hairdresser).





Every two minutes a bottle is sold in the world of this miraculous oil and the good news is that it is available on Amazon for just 31.91 euros.





Read also